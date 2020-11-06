Wayne was born in 1958 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and grew up on a farm. He attended the University of Green Bay, studying Chemistry and Biology and joined the Peace Corps after college, serving on the island of St. Vincent. His graduate studies in Agronomy took him west, to the University of Washington in Pullman, where he met his future wife, Angelika, and discovered his passion for rock climbing. The mountains and deserts of the West became his home and happy place after a job with the Utah Water Research Lab at Utah State University.



He and his wife settled in Ogden, with the Wasatch Mountains right outside their backdoor. Wayne and his dad built the climbing walls for Wayne's short but enjoyable venture into business with the Ben Lomond Climbing Gym in Harrisville. After that, Wayne settled into a long career as a dedicated science teacher at Box Elder High School, Sandridge Junior High, and Bonneville High School, teaching mainly Chemistry.



Wayne, his daughter, Natasha, and wife traveled the world, including a week-long trek on the Inca trail where Wayne carried his four-year-old through the Andean mountains on his back. He lived a full life and passed away content, in his own words, after battling cancer.



He will be missed deeply by his parents and family in Wisconsin, his many good friends, and especially by his wife and daughter.



