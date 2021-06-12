Menu
Charles Alfred Holmes

Charles (Chuck) Alfred Holmes

1932 - 2021

Charles (Chuck) Alfred Holmes passed away on June 8, 2021 following a long illness. He was born on September 4, 1932 in Torrance, CA to Gunnar and Susie Holmes.

Chuck served as Water Superintendent for the City of Napa for 26 years and the City of Vallejo for 5 years before retiring. He belonged to the American Water Works Association for many years and was their president for 2 years. Over the years Chuck took many classes in water management from the University of California.

Chuck was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion #5 during the Korean War, stationed at Subic Bay, Philippines. He was a long-time member of Native Sons of the Golden West, Sirs in Retirement, and Thrivent Financial as coordinator for many charitable projects. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, and being a 4-H leader.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, his brother John, and son Michael. He is survived by his wife, Carol of 58 years, his daughters Christine Holmes Bradley (Scott) of Memphis, TN and Dana Guastini (Tony) of Cincinnati, OH, and son Steven of Seguim, WA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Napa Valley Lutheran Church, 1796 Elm Street, Napa CA. Internment will be at Tulocay Cemetery at a later date.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Napa Valley Lutheran Church
1796 Elm Street, Napa, CA
Although this is a time of grief, which can be difficult to manage, it is also a time for our special memories. With that in mind, I am hopeful that your many wonderful memories will bring joy and a smile along with the tears. My heart and prayers are with you during these days and months ahead, as you begin a new phase in your life. May God bless and keep you safe. Rebecca
Rebecca Thompson
Friend
June 17, 2021
Prayers for the family entire family
Don and Jaci Brooks
Friend
June 15, 2021
