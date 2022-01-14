Gabriel "Gabe" De Jesus Gonzales

1987 - 2021

Gabriel "Gabe" De Jesus Gonzales, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his life and family, at the young age of 34 on December 4th, 2021 in Napa. He was born in Napa, Ca on April 17th, 1987. For the last year, Gabe put up one hard fight against brain cancer. Even though it eventually took his life, his fight was able to allow him a little more time with his family.

Gabe was predeceased by his father, Jose Gonzales and brother Robert Garcia. He is survived by his fiancé Ashley Hewitt and their daughter Madison Gonzales (2), Mother Arlene Sanchez, Step Father Jose Salazar, Brothers Angel Garcia, Daniel Gonzales, Mikey Gonzales (Dani), Ernesto Gonzales (Alexandra), Erik Salazar and Xavier Salazar, Sister Selena Gonzales (Jonah) and Niece Eliana Garcia, as well as Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Gabe is known by many different names, from lagger, lags, lagger productions, chef, gabby and his favorite of all, daddy.

Gabe was the man of many talents. Whichever hobbie or interest he had, he made many friends along the way and was sure to be great at what he did. From drawing and tagging with ANSK, to starting as a line cook at Brix and becoming the sous chef at Eiko's, to making music with the 808 Kings and his beats being featured on well known artist tracks. Gabe never knew a stranger. He made friends and conversations with everyone. He enjoyed making others laugh and was always cracking jokes.

He was a hard-working chef and would spend hours watching YouTube videos perfecting his art. He got great joy out of others enjoying the food he created and cooked.

He was an inspiring music producer, he spent most days and nights making beats, and enjoyed sharing these creations with his daughter, friends and family. He was a big part in creating the "808kings" production group and built many close relationships with people from all over the US. He not only wanted to make it in the music world, he wanted to bring the group with him. He wanted to see everyone succeed. He loved sharing his talent with others and teaching others how he did it.

The man that knew everything there was to know about animals, insects and bugs and took any opportunity to share that knowledge with others. He could have a full conversation with just movie quotes and chances are he called you by a nickname he created.

Gabe requested that he didn't want his memorial to be a goodbye but yet wanted a thank you for being in his life. We welcome anyone who would like to Celebrate Gabe's life to join us on Saturday, January 22nd at 12pm (noon) at the Moose Lodge 3275 Browns Valley Rd., Napa. Masks will be required to be worn and we kindly ask, if you have any covid symptoms or been exposed to covid, to please stay home.

Ashley would like to thank everyone for their love and generous donations on the gofundme, which has made this celebration of life possible.