Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark S. Pollock

Mark S. Pollock

1949 - 2021

Longtime Napa Valley attorney, Mark Pollock, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 16. In his professional life, he will be remembered as a dedicated legal practitioner, a bold crusader, a raconteur, and the last of a rare and truly irreplaceable breed.

Family and friends remember Mark as extraordinarily energetic and multi-talented, as a vibrant storyteller, an exceptional cook, a powerful Black Belt in Kung Fu karate, a gifted gardener, a lover of dogs, and an accomplished sailor. Ultimately, Mark was a man, who lit up every room that he set foot in.

Mark was born on October 25, 1949 in Burbank, Calif., the first son of Stella and Sol Pollock's three children. Mark attended Burbank High School, graduating in 1967, and from San Francisco State University in the 1970s, and later, San Fernando Valley College of Law, Woodland Hills, Calif, where he was President of the Law Review, and passed the California Bar in 1978.

As a young lawyer, starting out in the Napa Valley, he met his future wife, Alison Head, in Calistoga in 1982. The couple were married in 1989 by Napa County Judge John Quigley, while living on the Napa River in the late 1980s.

Mark joined and worked as a Napa Deputy District Attorney in Jerry Maunter's office while Alison pursued her Ph.D. at nearby U.C. Berkeley. Mark went on to Solano County District Attorney's Office, where he set up the Environmental Crimes unit.

In 1993, he set up a private practice in land use and environmental law in Napa, where Evangeline James joined the firm and later the two became partners in Pollock & James. In the Napa Valley, Mark was active within the legal community, a former president of the Napa Bar Association. and a widely respected litigator and champion of social and environmental causes.

The small firm was widely recognized as leading experts in defense of property owners involved in environmental and land use disputes. More recently they had grown the practice to advising local communities on fighting the stationing of small cell wireless technology.

A man of boundless energy and interests, Mark received his first Black Belt in Karate in August 2008 at the age of 59, the first of five Black Belts earned during his 32 years as a student at West Wind Karate School in Berkeley, Calif.

Mark was deeply creative with a penchant for remodeling and building homes and gardens. In the 1990s, the couple purchased a 13-acre property in Lovall Valley, above the town of Sonoma, building an authentic Palladian villa, designed by Mark and based on their many trips to Italy. For 17 years, the two worked tirelessly on weekends, planting a sweeping Italianate garden with fieldstone terraces. The magical estate became a popular gathering place for family and friends.

In 2013, the couple relocated to Santa Rosa, where they soon undertook a new project, creating a new garden space, replete with outdoor garden rooms, inspired by their volunteer work as volunteers each year in the iconic Sissinghurst Castle Gardens in Kent, England.

He is survived by his wife: Alison Head of Santa Rosa; two siblings, Jeffrey Pollock, Valencia, and Jill Pollock, Pueblo, Colorado; and his beloved rescue dog, Daisy. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to your Humane Society, https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24225.donation=form1&df_id=24225


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Rest In Peace dear Brother. Whenever I eat a bagel I´ll think of you.
Chris Poniatowski
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am shocked and saddened. I send the family and friends of Mark my deepest sympathies for your loss. You should know that over the last five years Mark gave regular donations to A Positive Light meditation center saying he believed in our work and wanted to help us reach out to help others. Having never met Mark in person I got to know a little of who he was through correspondence through my notes of thanks and his responding in his supportive and humorous way. He was generous, intelligent, and funny. He made a difference in many lives through his donations to A Positive Light. I know he believed in his work and deeply loved his family, friends and Daisy his dog. We at A Positive Light will not forget him. A candle is lit in his memory each Monday evening during our weekly meditation class that he was so supportive of. May he Rest In Peace.
Joanie Lane
August 16, 2021
Sending condolences to Allison and all of those in Mark´s wide circle of friends. I recall the humor and comradeship we shared tasting great cuisine and sharing stimulating and hilarious conversation from Napa and Santa Rosa to late nights in Mendocino. You will always be the best storyteller ever. Such a genuine person and I am a better person having known you. Rest gently in peace.
Robert Noecker
August 12, 2021
Working with you in the Napa DAS office all those years ago brings back some funny dog stories. One of a kind. Condolences to your family.
Barbara Burke
Work
July 7, 2021
You were the bright light in my life these past two and half years. It is beyond difficult knowing you are gone. I love and miss you deeply, Mark.
Roz
July 2, 2021
Mark. Premier brilliant gifted attorney. Most generous friend. Wonderful memories. My deepest sympathies for your loss of this beloved great man. Our loss is Heaven's light.
Letty
July 2, 2021
John C. I. Rocke
July 2, 2021
I have a catalog of memories of this truly great man, and human being. He was the best, and always will be. An enormous loss for your family and for all of us. I can't find the words to express my sorrow over learning about Mark. May his lie be a reminder that one person CAN make a difference. He is a hero, an icon, and a beloved friend. He made my life richer, and everyone who knew him. With boundless energy, enthusiasm, and creativity beyond mere mortals, Mark made life less stressful and more joyful for everyone. Mark will be remembered for many things, but mostly for the beautiful force of hi spirit and love. Deeply sharing the grief of your loss, may God's hand be on Marks back, and all of you.
John Rocke
Friend
June 29, 2021
This is such sad news and we would like to extend our condolences to his family. Mark helped us with our group´s goals, (Napa Neighborhood for Safe Technology) in fighting the spread of 5G antennas in Napa. He was so generous in donating his time to meet with us and write letters to the city of Napa. He will be truly missed
Sharon Parham
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marks passing. In deed a gifted lawyer. He really helped me when I needed a lawyer. He will be missed.
Gayle
Other
June 28, 2021
Thanks Mark! Your involvement In Helping Saving Lake Tahoe! Will never be forgotten! RIP! Robert Aaron
Robert Aaron
Work
June 25, 2021
Alaina
June 25, 2021
My 1st reaction is Shock, @ Marks passing ! I met Mark back in the day. Immediate knew he wasn´t from Napa. Mostly because he wore Suspenders, w/ no dress coat , out in public ( downtown ). We struck up a conversation , we´ll wait in line @ local coffee shop, from there , if we saw each of other out & about , we stop & talk. He will greatly missed! To all ,his loved ones & friends I say , " when we speak & tell stories of Mark, "his spirit will live forever" my native expression `. Onward,
David two bears Ybarra
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results