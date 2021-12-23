Rafael Rodriguez

1920 - 2021

It is with profound sadness that the family of Rafael Rodriguez, announce his peaceful passing on December 15, 2021, at the age of 100.

He was predeceased by his wives, Tila Rodriguez (in 2017) and Celia Espinoza (in 1953).

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Esther, Ralph (Betty), Susanna, (Karl), Laura (Russ), his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Ruben, Roberto and Raul, all of whom reside in Mexico City, D.F.

Rafael was born on December 25, 1920 in Mexico City, D.F. to Manuel Reyes Rodriguez and Engracia Valdez.

Rafael attended the Instituto Federal de Industrias Textiles after completion of his Primary School studies.

Rafael immigrated to the United States in 1943, as part of the Bracero Program and found work with Charles Wagner in the Napa Valley. There was subsequent employment with Salvatore Emmolo of Emmolo Ranch, which allowed Rafael an opportunity to sharpen and perfect his skills as a farm laborer. While at Emmolo Ranch, he was introduced to Joe Sousa, who offered him employment with Inglenook Vineyards in Rutherford. Rafael remained at the historic Inglenook Vineyards (under the ownership of John Daniel) from 1952 to 1972.

Inglenook Vineyards was sold to United Vintners in 1965 and Rafael was retained in his capacity of Vineyard Manager. He eventually left United Vintners to take on the role as the President of the California Winegrowers Foundation in 1972. Then, in 1975, he was offered employment with Francis Coppola, who had at that time, purchased a portion of the Inglenook Estate. And, through this fateful event, Rafael once again returned to the historic estate, serving in various capacities as Vineyard Manager and eventually Estate Historian.

Rafael was an active participant in his community and as such, was a member of the St. Helena School Board from 1969 through 1977 and served as its President for a time. He was a member of the Comite de Mexicano de Beneficencia. He was a member of the Red Cross of St. Helena. He received certification as a Pruning Instructor and taught many classes at Napa Valley College during the 1970's. Rafael was very proud to have become a naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1961, after attending civics classes taught by the late Mrs. Ruth Von Uhlit.

Rafael loved to try out his carpentry skills and could usually be found in his backyard working or building another shed. He was still climbing ladders well into his 90s. He was a devoted husband and family man and his smile, energy and unwavering enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, St. Helena Catholic Church. Viewing starting at 10am; Service at 11am, Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following service.