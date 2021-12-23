Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rafael Rodriguez

Rafael Rodriguez

1920 - 2021

It is with profound sadness that the family of Rafael Rodriguez, announce his peaceful passing on December 15, 2021, at the age of 100.

He was predeceased by his wives, Tila Rodriguez (in 2017) and Celia Espinoza (in 1953).

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Esther, Ralph (Betty), Susanna, (Karl), Laura (Russ), his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Ruben, Roberto and Raul, all of whom reside in Mexico City, D.F.

Rafael was born on December 25, 1920 in Mexico City, D.F. to Manuel Reyes Rodriguez and Engracia Valdez.

Rafael attended the Instituto Federal de Industrias Textiles after completion of his Primary School studies.

Rafael immigrated to the United States in 1943, as part of the Bracero Program and found work with Charles Wagner in the Napa Valley. There was subsequent employment with Salvatore Emmolo of Emmolo Ranch, which allowed Rafael an opportunity to sharpen and perfect his skills as a farm laborer. While at Emmolo Ranch, he was introduced to Joe Sousa, who offered him employment with Inglenook Vineyards in Rutherford. Rafael remained at the historic Inglenook Vineyards (under the ownership of John Daniel) from 1952 to 1972.

Inglenook Vineyards was sold to United Vintners in 1965 and Rafael was retained in his capacity of Vineyard Manager. He eventually left United Vintners to take on the role as the President of the California Winegrowers Foundation in 1972. Then, in 1975, he was offered employment with Francis Coppola, who had at that time, purchased a portion of the Inglenook Estate. And, through this fateful event, Rafael once again returned to the historic estate, serving in various capacities as Vineyard Manager and eventually Estate Historian.

Rafael was an active participant in his community and as such, was a member of the St. Helena School Board from 1969 through 1977 and served as its President for a time. He was a member of the Comite de Mexicano de Beneficencia. He was a member of the Red Cross of St. Helena. He received certification as a Pruning Instructor and taught many classes at Napa Valley College during the 1970's. Rafael was very proud to have become a naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1961, after attending civics classes taught by the late Mrs. Ruth Von Uhlit.

Rafael loved to try out his carpentry skills and could usually be found in his backyard working or building another shed. He was still climbing ladders well into his 90s. He was a devoted husband and family man and his smile, energy and unwavering enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, St. Helena Catholic Church. Viewing starting at 10am; Service at 11am, Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following service.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Helena Catholic Church
CA
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Helena Catholic Church
CA
Dec
28
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
CA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
He was a wonderful human being, a lovely man and an icon of the Napa valleyRIP
Sue Cross
Friend
December 31, 2021
Tim Cardoza
December 27, 2021
We had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Rodriguez through long time family friendships and my husband worked with him at Coppola winery. Mr. Rodriguez also was a big help to us when we needed our adoption documents translated. His generosity shined when he would not accept payment for his professional service. Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends for this grand man.
Maria L Ramirez
December 27, 2021
I was blessed to have Rafael as a Grandpa in my life. I married into this beautiful family through his grandson, Vince Butler. We are saddened at this great loss and will remember him with love and respect. His legend will live on for years to come. You are missed Grandpa Rafael....peace and love always.
Nancy Butler
Family
December 25, 2021
I did not know Mr. Rodriguez personally, but I read about him often over the years in the St. Helena Star. This obituary gives a wonderful depiction of a life well lived. Condolences to the family.
Susan Eakle
Other
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results