Raymond Louis Quaglia

1932 - 2021

Raymond (Ray) Louis Quaglia, 88, died peacefully at the home he built 60 years ago, with his family surrounding him, on September 4, 2021.

Ray was born December 7, 1932 in St. Helena, CA to Luigi and Irma (Ghiringhelli) Quaglia. He was raised in Crockett, CA until he started school, when the family moved back to St. Helena. Ray attended St. Helena schools, graduating from St. Helena High School in 1950.

Ray married Doreen Bettini November 10, 1951 in Reno, NV. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Doreen's death in 2012.

Ray served in the Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Guam. He worked most of his adult life at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, retiring after 35+ years. Before and after retirement he continued to work the family vineyards left to him by his parents and in-laws. This hard work resulted in the production of his homemade wine known as the "Quaglia Zinfandel," alcohol content "?" His winemaking knowledge has now been passed on to two more generations, and the wine has been enjoyed across the country by friends and family.

Ray helped to start the basketball program at the St. Helena Catholic School shortly after it opened. He enjoyed playing bocce ball and was one of the founding members of the St. Helena Bocce Club. He also enjoyed hunting in Pope Valley, diving for abalone, and fishing for salmon. Most of all, Ray cherished the time his whole family spent together, whether in St. Helena or on trips to the ocean.

Ray is survived by his children: Debbie (Tom) Mills, Cedar Rapids, IA; Jan (Dennis) Keene, San Jose, CA; Cindy Quaglia (Trish), Fallon, NV; Mike (Isabel) Quaglia, St. Helena; grandchildren: Karen, Andy, Jeff, Kelly, Danielle, John, Dominic, Aaron and Mason; great-grandchildren: Matteo, Dario, Paolo, Amelia and Elliot.

He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen in 2012, his parents and his in-laws.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Helena Catholic Church, 1340 Tainter St., St. Helena, CA. Visitation begins at 10 am with the funeral service at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Collabria Hospice of Napa or a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy can be shared at the Napa Register.