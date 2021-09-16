Menu
Russell L. Johnson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA

Russell L Johnson

1947 - 2021

Russell Johnson was born in the old Vallejo General Hospital in 1947. The family moved from Vallejo to Napa when he was three years old. He was brought up in Napa and went to school there. The Boy Scouts and St. Mary's Episcopal church were a big part of his upbringing.

In the Boy Scouts, he achieved the rank of Life Scout. The merit badges he earned include Morse code, civic duty, and gardening. Gardening would be a hobby that he enjoyed throughout his life. In 9th grade, he was on the track team. Around that time, he was also a member of the St Mary's Episcopal church teen group. He was an avid reader.

He graduated from Napa High School in 1966.

He graduated from Napa College in 1968.

He graduated from Sacramento State College in 1970.

He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972. He attained the rank of Technical Sergeant.

He returned back home to a tough economy. He got on as a helper at Mare Island and soon entered the apprenticeship program to become an Electrician. He completed his apprenticeship program in 4 years; and worked as an electrician thereafter.

Around 1996, Mare Island was in the process of closing. That was a tough time for him, not only the uncertainly for himself, but seeing the displacement, trauma, and hardship it brought to his friends and coworkers. He got on at another federal government job in Tracy, California, which allowed him to continue his service with the government. He spent about eight years there. He lived there but retained his home in Napa. He retired from the federal government around 2003. He returned to Napa for a short while.

It wasn't long until his parents required some help. He was the world's best caregiver to his parents; he spent a couple of years doing that, and he moved to Santa Rosa to help out in that effort. People liked him, and he will be missed. He was a member of Narfe, Napa Chapter.

He is the son of the late Leonard and Louisa Johnson. He is survived by his brother, Ken Johnson, in San Jose.

He always felt that Napa was a good place to grow in and prepare for life.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ken, So sorry that we have lost R.J. I sent a lengthy note a few days ago, but I'm not seeing that it was included here. I hope that the people who review these things will reconsider. R.J. was a great guy and a great friend -- none better.
Brian Hill
Friend
September 27, 2021
Ken Johnson-- R.J. was a great friend -- my 1st when we moved to Salvador -- so many great memories. Great times playing ball -- R.J., Howie and I took turns managing the "Mets." Then one year you learned how to pitch and stuck us all out -- still wondering what went wrong . . . I think of R.J. often -- in fact mentioned him to my wife yesterday -- something about "Father Tom." J.R. was always talking about something goofy Father Tom was doing -- using Holy Water for unintended purposes, as I recall. Went to prom dinner with R.J. -- he took Marcia -- forget her last name but very nice lady. Still remember burning down the orchard behind your house -- Fireman stopped by the house after and made sure I wasn't going to be doing that again. About the same time, R.J. made an airplane out of 2X4's and roller skates. Said it was going to fly, and I believed him (being a year older and all). Just an awesomely great guy -- memories are flooding back. We put him on a slide one time on a scooter with a mountain of sand at the bottom. Black and blue bump on his forehead lasted weeks. One day he decided to try standing up on the top bar on his bike -- that didn't work out either. Everybody accused me of breaking the horn on R.J.'s bike -- said it wasn't me -- wasn't exactly true . . . What a great friend. R.J. was on 1st name terms with all the parents -- Charlie, Adele, Portia, Orion, Elsie -- forget Frank Covey's dad's name . . . pretty good when you're 6 years old. Leonard and Louisa too? I've forgotten. Then the family moved from Salvador. Stopped by the new place and saw the bench and weights in the garage -- I think that's when we stopped messing with you. That and the strike-out thing. Hope all is well with you Ken -- so very sorry for your loss -- big big loss for a bunch of us. Howie -- e-mail address, please. [email protected]
Brian Hill
Friend
September 18, 2021
Dear Ken We were sorry to read of your brother Russell´s passing and wanted to send you our heartfelt Sympathy. We know you have many wonderful memories to help comfort you now and remain always in your heart. God´s blessings With Sympathy Jerry Peggy Larghi & Family
Jerry & Peggy (Moen) Larghi
School
September 17, 2021
Ken. Sorry to here about Russell. Been out of touch for many years. Always remember the baseball games at Salvador school. R J was a very caring & thoughtful person. He will be missed.
Tom Howe
Friend
September 16, 2021
Russ was a great man, Ken, sorry for your loss.
Tom Libby
September 16, 2021
