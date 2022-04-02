Dr. Thomas W. Jackson

1944 - 2022

Dr. Thomas Jackson, a longtime Napa resident, passed away March 20th. He started his career of service at the LA Echo Park hot dog stand and then joined the Christian Brothers Novitiate at Mont La Salle Monastery in Napa.

However, while teaching at Cathedral High in LA, he met a young nurse. It was 1969, the Summer of Love. They married in London where he earned his Ph.D. in Social Psychology. After a stint at SLO Cal Poly as a counselor, he attained his medical degree at the University of Connecticut. They returned with their two sons and settled above an old prune farm in Napa.

Dr. J slept on an office floor through his residency at UCSF and then worked at Napa State Hospital and Vacaville Department of Corrections. He also maintained a private practice as a psychiatrist in Vacaville while serving as medical director at two psychiatric hospitals. In his short retirement, he served on his beloved Cathedral High Board of Trustees. Dr. J was a busy man who sacrificed and gave to others no matter how tired. A sincere listener with an infectious smile, and ready joke, he was Irish through and through. He inspired others with his sincerity, intelligence and humility.

Dr. J is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pamela Jackson, sons, Trevor (Melissa) and Brecon, his brother Larry Jackson, four granddaughters Izabela, Madison, Olivija, Savanah, and many nieces and nephews. His family will forever hold his love close to their hearts.