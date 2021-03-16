Andrew Lee Scott Jr.
Andrew "Scottie" Lee Scott Jr. was born on September 7, 1952, to the late Andrew Lee Scott Sr. and to the late Violet Copeland Scott in Lynchburg, Va. Scottie was a graduate of the Dunbar High School class of 1970, the last graduating class of Dunbar High School before integration.
Scottie as he was affectionately known leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sarah Kelly Scott; son, Tony Lee Scott; daughter, Michelle Jackson-Calhoun (Anthony); the mother of his children, Hazel Scott; daughters, De'Shanta Webb (Gregory) and Brittany Megginson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He served his country for 6 years with the Army National Guard and retired, after 30 plus years of service, from R.R. Donnelley.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Forest Hill Burial Park. COVID precations will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.