It saddens me to learn about my very first best friend, Andrew Scott. We were very close when we were 3-4 yrs old. We played together everyday on Ninth Street near Holy Cross Catholic School. I have vivid memories of Scotty and his family. I remember all of them too. God gave me a great first best friend and I have many happy memories of those precious days. I feel a significant loss and will certainly miss him not being here. He was a really nice guy. I pray that his family will be comforted and will keep the memories of Scotty close to their hearts. He was always a real gentleman in his quiet and humble way.

Sandra Farmer Mitchell March 13, 2021