Andrew Lee Scott Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Andrew Lee Scott Jr.

Andrew "Scottie" Lee Scott Jr. was born on September 7, 1952, to the late Andrew Lee Scott Sr. and to the late Violet Copeland Scott in Lynchburg, Va. Scottie was a graduate of the Dunbar High School class of 1970, the last graduating class of Dunbar High School before integration.

Scottie as he was affectionately known leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sarah Kelly Scott; son, Tony Lee Scott; daughter, Michelle Jackson-Calhoun (Anthony); the mother of his children, Hazel Scott; daughters, De'Shanta Webb (Gregory) and Brittany Megginson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He served his country for 6 years with the Army National Guard and retired, after 30 plus years of service, from R.R. Donnelley.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Forest Hill Burial Park. COVID precations will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Hill Burial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to you family and friends.
Glenwood Wheaton
March 17, 2021
To Sarah and the Family: It saddened me to hear of Scottie´s passing. Although I hadn´t seen him in a while I will always remember him as a wonderful person and he will be missed by all who knew him. May God bless and keep you and the family during this difficult time. Alma & Alvin Dickerson, Eastampton, NJ
Alma McCray Dickerson
March 16, 2021
Can´t help but remember the strategic sparring we used against each other during our martial arts classes. You will be truly missed.
Garnett Merriman
March 16, 2021
Praying for the Scott family and their loss.
Irene Dalton
March 16, 2021
Just the thought of Scotty not being around got to me. Our backyards were back to back as kids & he was a fellow member of the 1970 Last Graduating Class of Dunbar High School. My Prayer is "God Bless his Family" & that we meet again to finish our Madison St. Memory Lane talk with Carl S. we never got back to. R.I..P my Friend Abraham & Karen Hughes
Abraham L. Hughes, Jr.
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about Scott . We worked together for many years rest in peace.
Phillip Moore
March 15, 2021
We have very fond memories of Scott. May he Rest In Peace, and we will continue to pray for his family. We will truly miss his smile and good nature.
Ernest R. Berry, Jr.
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about Scotty. We worked together for 30+ years. Prayers going up.
Randy (Birdman) Wade
March 14, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you Pauline and family May God give you peace and comfort God bless, Janet and Charles Gaines
Gaines Family
March 14, 2021
Praying for the family.
Jessie Hubbard
March 14, 2021
It saddens me to learn about my very first best friend, Andrew Scott. We were very close when we were 3-4 yrs old. We played together everyday on Ninth Street near Holy Cross Catholic School. I have vivid memories of Scotty and his family. I remember all of them too. God gave me a great first best friend and I have many happy memories of those precious days. I feel a significant loss and will certainly miss him not being here. He was a really nice guy. I pray that his family will be comforted and will keep the memories of Scotty close to their hearts. He was always a real gentleman in his quiet and humble way.
Sandra Farmer Mitchell
March 13, 2021
