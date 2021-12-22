Dr. Bobby C. Davis
Dr. Bobby C. Davis, 84, of Lynchburg went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was the loving husband of Lera Millner Davis.
Bobby was born in Sheffield, Alabama on February 4, 1937, a son of the late Edward Washington Davis and Fannie Henderson Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Norma Beach Davis and his second wife Harriet Simrell Davis.
Bobby honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, and traveling, but the greatest calling in his life was serving in the ministry as an Evangelist and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
In addition to his wife Lera, he is survived by his two daughters;,Joy Aguila (Keith) of Cumberland, Md., and Lori Barnard of Altavista; brother, Jim Davis (Francis) of Savanah, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Abigail and Abraham Aguila, and Amanda Barnard; stepdaughter, Shawna Spencer, stepson Aubrey Millner; eight step-grandchildren, Trey, Jonathan, Brian, Sophia, Timmy, Tyler, Trent, and Troy; and three step-great-grandchildren, Howie, Ben, and Shane.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the chapel of Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Hollingsworth, the Rev. Keith Aguila, the Rev. Greg Tyree, and the Rev. Bill Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to the Gideons International www.gideons.org
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
