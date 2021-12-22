Jan and I are praying for the family of Dr. Bob. He was a dear friend and encourager in ministry. He was unashamed of The Gospel and shared Jesus without compromise. Today, he is not only face to face with His Savior and been reunited with loved ones gone before him, but also hundreds of others who responded to his invitation to trust Jesus. Well done good and faithful servant.

Rev. and Mrs. Steve Bradshaw Friend December 23, 2021