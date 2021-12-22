Menu
Dr. Bobby C. Davis
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Bobby C. Davis

Dr. Bobby C. Davis, 84, of Lynchburg went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was the loving husband of Lera Millner Davis.

Bobby was born in Sheffield, Alabama on February 4, 1937, a son of the late Edward Washington Davis and Fannie Henderson Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Norma Beach Davis and his second wife Harriet Simrell Davis.

Bobby honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, and traveling, but the greatest calling in his life was serving in the ministry as an Evangelist and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In addition to his wife Lera, he is survived by his two daughters;,Joy Aguila (Keith) of Cumberland, Md., and Lori Barnard of Altavista; brother, Jim Davis (Francis) of Savanah, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Abigail and Abraham Aguila, and Amanda Barnard; stepdaughter, Shawna Spencer, stepson Aubrey Millner; eight step-grandchildren, Trey, Jonathan, Brian, Sophia, Timmy, Tyler, Trent, and Troy; and three step-great-grandchildren, Howie, Ben, and Shane.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the chapel of Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Hollingsworth, the Rev. Keith Aguila, the Rev. Greg Tyree, and the Rev. Bill Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to the Gideons International www.gideons.org

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
VA
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Bob was my neighbor. Kind, gentle and loving. He will be missed! May God bless you and his family as they grieve for their love one.
Lois Sandidge
Friend
December 25, 2021
So many fond memories of Dr Bob when I was growing up. He was influential to my faith walk. He was a giant for the kingdom of God and will truly be missed. My prayers for Joy, Lori, Lera and all the family. Go after the 1. Love that!
Rhonda Smith
Other
December 23, 2021
Jan and I are praying for the family of Dr. Bob. He was a dear friend and encourager in ministry. He was unashamed of The Gospel and shared Jesus without compromise. Today, he is not only face to face with His Savior and been reunited with loved ones gone before him, but also hundreds of others who responded to his invitation to trust Jesus. Well done good and faithful servant.
Rev. and Mrs. Steve Bradshaw
Friend
December 23, 2021
My sincere sympathies on the loss of this godly man; your father. May your pain be lessened by your faith in His promises. 21 His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Matthew 25:21. God be with you and hold you in His loving arms.
Debby Laurencio
Other
December 22, 2021
so so sorry may God give you strength to endure until you see Bob again in heaven.....love you and think of you so often
Erma Mason
Friend
December 22, 2021
