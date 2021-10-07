Menu
Brian Paul Lowman
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Brian Paul Lowman

Brian Paul Lowman passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on July 14, 1959, a son of Raymond and Ruth Lowman.

From his earliest years Brian loved racing and hockey. He was devoted to family and the LU hockey program. Racing was in his blood, and he loved racing the cars he built. His strong faith in God along with a kind and caring heart, led him to often take his racecar to events where children could view it. He talked to them about the car and let them sit in it, using it as a means to spread the gospel of Jesus. As a contractor he met many people and built a reputation as a trustworthy, respectful, hardworking, fair man.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Michael Lowman and wife, Jamie; a grandson, Wyatt Lowman; his loving partner in life, Barbara Howell; brother, Kevin Lowman and wife, Susan; and a sister, Sharon Mixon and her husband, Jessie. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Liberty's Men Hockey team, clubsportsgiving.liberty.edu

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home Chapel
VA
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Please accept my sincerest condolences. Brian was a true example of Christ's love. He was a great friend. He will be missed.
Cyndi Conrad
Friend
October 11, 2021
Brian was a true friend and someone who would always be there when he was needed, went thru Grade School thru High School and beyond as Best Friends and He was so proud of his GTO back then, II will miss him and I was looking forward to seeing him at our 45th High School Reunion in August of 2022 RIP Brian
David Williamson
Friend
October 10, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of Brian, he was such a kind and funny man. my deepest condolences to the family and friends. may the memories live on and bring comfort during this difficult time!
Danielle Bifulco
Work
October 7, 2021
So sorry to hear Low has left. He had a big part in directing me to Christ. I'm a better man for knowing him. Praying for the family.
Sam Morgan
Work
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praise the Lord that you will see him again one day. May God be your comfort at this time.
Bobbie Schmitt
October 7, 2021
Michael, So Sorry the hear of your fathers passing. We had some fun times together.
Scott Cross
Friend
October 7, 2021
