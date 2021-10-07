Brian Paul Lowman
Brian Paul Lowman passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on July 14, 1959, a son of Raymond and Ruth Lowman.
From his earliest years Brian loved racing and hockey. He was devoted to family and the LU hockey program. Racing was in his blood, and he loved racing the cars he built. His strong faith in God along with a kind and caring heart, led him to often take his racecar to events where children could view it. He talked to them about the car and let them sit in it, using it as a means to spread the gospel of Jesus. As a contractor he met many people and built a reputation as a trustworthy, respectful, hardworking, fair man.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Michael Lowman and wife, Jamie; a grandson, Wyatt Lowman; his loving partner in life, Barbara Howell; brother, Kevin Lowman and wife, Susan; and a sister, Sharon Mixon and her husband, Jessie. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Liberty's Men Hockey team, clubsportsgiving.liberty.edu
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.