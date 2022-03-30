Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Carl J. Diemer Jr.
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
Send Flowers
Dr. Carl J. Diemer Jr.

July 2, 1938 - March 28, 2022

Dr. Carl John Diemer Jr., of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Leesville Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Carl Weiser officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Burial will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
VA
Apr
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Leesville Road Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.