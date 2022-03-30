Dr. Carl J. Diemer Jr.July 2, 1938 - March 28, 2022Dr. Carl John Diemer Jr., of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Leesville Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Carl Weiser officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Burial will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park.Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.Diuguid Waterlick Chapel21914 Timberlake Rd.