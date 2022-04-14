Cheryl Roxanne Franklin
February 7, 1970 - April 12, 2022
Cheryl Roxanne Franklin, 52, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Born in Lynchburg on February 7, 1970, she is a daughter of Kenneth Edward Franklin Sr. and Carolyn Goff Franklin and is also survived by a brother, Kenneth E. Franklin Jr. and wife, Christina Golden Franklin, and their children, Edward, Emma, Elizabeth, Elaine Franklin; two sisters Chrystal F. Steele and husband, Bobby Sr. and their children, Bobby Jr., Grace Steele; Reneé F. Scott and husband, Brian Scott and their children, Parker, Emily Scott; her fiancé, David R. Smith; two aunts, Pamela G. McCullough and husband, Kenneth, Shelby F. Hughes and husband, Billy. Also left to cherish her memory are many cousins, friends and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ernest Carroll Goff and Hazel Booth Goff; her paternal grandparents, Edward Davis Franklin and Nancy Woodall Franklin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in New Concord Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Janice Fraser with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church, 5588 New Chapel Road, Concord, VA 24538.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.