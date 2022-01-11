Menu
Christopher Pierre Lewis
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Christopher Pierre Lewis

Early Tuesday night, January 4, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital our beloved son Christopher P. Lewis was called from labor to reward after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on October 31, 1965, in Lynchburg, Va., to Elder James Ray Lewis (deceased) and Evang, Christine Johnson Lewis. He was preceded in death by his father, Elder James R. Lewis Sr.; paternal grandparents, Hobart Lewis Sr. and Maggie Catherine Lee Lewis; and maternal grandparents, Maryland and Virginia (Graves) Johnson. Chris graduated from Amherst County High in 1984 and was living in Petersburg, Va., for most of his life. He was baptized at an early age. At his passing, he was employed with the Central Transport Trucking Company.

He is survived by his mother, Evang. Christine Lewis-Witcher (Bishop Sandy) of Madison Heights; four sons, Jerel of Lynchburg, Va., Kwuanjalyn of Virginia Beach, Va., Christian Petersburg, Va., and Kahlial of Madison Heights, Va.; three brothers, James Ray Lewis Jr. of Texas, Quentin Witcher of Burlington, N.C., and Patrick Witcher (Belinda) of Pointe Vadra, Florida; two sisters, Pamela Van Ausdal of Burlington, N.C., and Cheryl Lewis of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two grandchildren, Namora and Namarion, a host of aunts, uncles and many family members from his Lewis/Johnson family tree.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at New Dearington Baptist Church. The interment will be held at Forest Hill Burial Park.

Please send donations, flowers and responses to Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. and www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.

Published by The News & Advance from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Dearington Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
My dear friend, we talked about so much we shared our dreams of success and laughs. You taught me more about life and always was a help when needed. Always was cool fun and good natured. How can you ask for a better friend. We lived the struggle and you you were a guardian angel through life. I could never ask for more in a friend.
Ron
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Chris´ passing. Many memories my friend. Sending prayers of peace and comfort during this difficult time. May God bless and keep you
Michele Mosby Lazenby
Friend
January 11, 2022
Condolences & Prayers to the family. May GOD Bless and Comfort you all during this difficult time.
Theresa Russell
January 11, 2022
