Clarence P. Campbell



December 13, 2020



Clarence P. Campbell, 81, of Altavista, Va., departed this life in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 13, 2020.



A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 3580 Wards Road, Hurt, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Family.



Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.