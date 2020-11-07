David Brown May
January 10, 1957 - November 5, 2020
David Brown May, 63, of Monroe, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Ramona Freeman May. Born on January 10, 1957, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of Fay Lee May and the late Marvin Brown May.
David was the owner/operator of Electronic Specialists and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church, where he served as video technician.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by a granddaughter, McKenna Lee May.
In addition to his wife and mother, David is survived by his two children, Joseph M. May and his wife, Kari, of Madison Heights, and Lauren B. May of Madison Heights; one brother, Kevin May and his wife, Phyllis, of Forest; eight grandchildren, Riley, Kaylee, Bradley, Charlie, Isaac, Malcolm, Cameron and Aubrie; a special friend and business partner, B. Wayne Henegan of Appomattox; and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Oakdale Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Wornstaff officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Brightwell's Mill Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 7, 2020.