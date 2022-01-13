Menu
Ella Mae Arthur
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Ella Mae Arthur

Feburary 06, 1937 - January 04, 2022

Ella Mae "Nanny" Arthur of Rustburg, Va., passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022, at age 84. She was born on February 6, 1937, to the late Archie Thomas Hall Jr. and Hazel Genevieve Staples. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Marie Mattox.

She is survived by her sons, Robert W. Arthur Jr. and wife, Susan Arthur, and William "Billy" J. Hall; grandchildren, Michael Arthur, Sarah Arthur, Brooke Arthur, Madison Mattox, Destiny Mattox, Claire Hall, and Cassidy Nolan; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth Elliott; special nieces, Ruby Metzger, Samantha Davis, Amy Childress, and Sherry Mull; special cousin, Joseph "Ray" Staples, and John Osborn. Special friends who were instrumental in her life were Kim Blevins, Arlene Staples, Virginia Blevins, Bea Falls, Roxanne Guthrie, and Maxine Davis.

A special Thank You to Dr. Richard Miller and his staff at Blue Ridge Internal Medicine for all the years they cared for Ms. Ella.

Ella was a very modest woman who loved with ALL HER HEART! She loved sewing and spending time with family and friends gathered around her kitchen table. She touched the lives of so many during her journey here on earth. She will be remembered for her love and support of her family and friends and for always being humble and kind.

A Celebration of Ella's Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Diuguid Funeral Services & Crematory, Wiggington Chapel – Lynchburg.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive, P.O. Box 665, Amherst, VA 24521

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg

We are sorry to hear one of our customers that turned into a friend has passed away. We delivered her paper for the past 5 years. I had more then once visited Ms. Arthur and sat at the kitchen table just talking about the world and family. Got to know a lot about her. She was so sweet and kind and reminded me so much of my grandma. When hearing of her passing it hit me hard. I'm going to miss her a lot. May she rest in peace in God's heavenly home. May God wrap his arms around the family while going through this sad times. We love you all. If any family need us don't hesitate to reach out.
Angela & Larry Webber
Friend
January 13, 2022
