We are sorry to hear one of our customers that turned into a friend has passed away. We delivered her paper for the past 5 years. I had more then once visited Ms. Arthur and sat at the kitchen table just talking about the world and family. Got to know a lot about her. She was so sweet and kind and reminded me so much of my grandma. When hearing of her passing it hit me hard. I'm going to miss her a lot. May she rest in peace in God's heavenly home. May God wrap his arms around the family while going through this sad times. We love you all. If any family need us don't hesitate to reach out.

Angela & Larry Webber Friend January 13, 2022