Ella Mae Arthur
Feburary 06, 1937 - January 04, 2022
Ella Mae "Nanny" Arthur of Rustburg, Va., passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022, at age 84. She was born on February 6, 1937, to the late Archie Thomas Hall Jr. and Hazel Genevieve Staples. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Marie Mattox.
She is survived by her sons, Robert W. Arthur Jr. and wife, Susan Arthur, and William "Billy" J. Hall; grandchildren, Michael Arthur, Sarah Arthur, Brooke Arthur, Madison Mattox, Destiny Mattox, Claire Hall, and Cassidy Nolan; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth Elliott; special nieces, Ruby Metzger, Samantha Davis, Amy Childress, and Sherry Mull; special cousin, Joseph "Ray" Staples, and John Osborn. Special friends who were instrumental in her life were Kim Blevins, Arlene Staples, Virginia Blevins, Bea Falls, Roxanne Guthrie, and Maxine Davis.
A special Thank You to Dr. Richard Miller and his staff at Blue Ridge Internal Medicine for all the years they cared for Ms. Ella.
Ella was a very modest woman who loved with ALL HER HEART! She loved sewing and spending time with family and friends gathered around her kitchen table. She touched the lives of so many during her journey here on earth. She will be remembered for her love and support of her family and friends and for always being humble and kind.
A Celebration of Ella's Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Diuguid Funeral Services & Crematory, Wiggington Chapel – Lynchburg.
Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.driskillfuneralchapel.com
.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
201 Grandview Drive, P.O. Box 665, Amherst, VA 24521
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.