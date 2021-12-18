Geoffrey Ryan Bell
Geoffrey Ryan Bell was born on April 8, 1992, in Dallas, Texas. He earned his ANGEL wings on December 14, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with Neurofibromatosis and Cancer.
He grew up and attended school in Irving, Texas. His family moved to Virginia in 2006. He graduated from Amherst High school in 2010 and was a proud member of the Lancers Marching Band drumline playing bass drum. It was in high school that he started studying Culinary arts. Stories shared are of him bringing food from his cooking class to his friends. He continued this study at Central Virginia community college earning an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management.
He worked briefly in the culinary field. He then worked as a security guard for many years and most recently working at a call center. Geoff was a member of Advent Lutheran church in Arlington, Texas and Bethlehem Lutheran church in Lynchburg, Va. He loved attending the youth retreats every year.
Geoff always had a goofy, quirky spirit and a sheepish grin that made you ask "what has he been up to now". The stories that people have shared have lifted our hearts and showed how much he was loved. So many have said how he was there for them. Checking up on his friends to make sure they were OK. He truly had a kind and generous heart.
Geoff had several loves. Helping people however he could. Dogs and more dogs. Watching the Boston Red Sox and Oklahoma Sooners. Playing Pokémon Go and especially PIZZA.
Geoff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Edith Bell, of England, and Arild and Edna Mae Christensen, of Iowa; as well as puppy dogs, Clyde and Hobbs. He is survived by his parents, Maurice and Janelle Bell of Madison Heights, Va.; brother, Thomas Bell of Madison Heights, Va.; aunts and uncles, Stephen and Judith Bell, of England, Julie Christensen of Texas, Clark and Lou Ann Christensen, of Iowa, and Carolyn Christensenof Texas; cousins, Brittany Bell, Kara and Erin Christensen, Auriella and Andy Hunter; A LONG list of beloved friends; and Puppy Dog, Blizzard.
A celebration of life will be held after the new year.
Please consider making a donation in Geoff's name to one of these charities, Neurofibromatosis https://nfnetwork.org
, Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org
, or your local Humane Society.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2021.