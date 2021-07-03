Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hugh Nelson Bateman Sr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Hugh Nelson Bateman Sr.

Hugh Nelson Bateman Sr., age 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

He was born on October 6, 1933, son of the late Ernest E. Bateman and Lucie D. Bateman.

Hugh was member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and was the retired Owner Operator of Bateman's Mobile Home Service for over 40 years. Hugh enjoyed fishing, big band music and had been in a firemen's band at one time. He also loved being at his lake property.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Maxine C. Bateman; two sons, Hugh N. Bateman Jr. and Dwayne Bateman; a daughter, Sheryl B. White and husband, Mark; five grandchildren, Michael W. Howard Jr. and wife, Janelle, Crystal B. Chewning and husband, Scott, Chris E. Bateman, Jarrett S. Bateman, and Hugh "Trey" N. Bateman III; and five great-grandchildren, Skylar R. Chewning, Gaige M. Howard, Tylar R. Chewning, Raegyn J. Chewning, and Brynlea G. Howard.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastors Jonathan Falwell and Rick Rasberry officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jul
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Ricky and Mel Moore
July 5, 2021
Cheryl, Michael and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Please know that your family is in our thoughts and prayer. It's never easy to lose someone so close to you believe me I do know how you are feeling. God Bless you and may he give you peace.
Steve & JoAnn Clemenson
Other
July 3, 2021
Maxine and Sheryl. I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. I am praying for comfort.
Sherry Pullum
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results