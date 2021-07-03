Hugh Nelson Bateman Sr.
Hugh Nelson Bateman Sr., age 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He was born on October 6, 1933, son of the late Ernest E. Bateman and Lucie D. Bateman.
Hugh was member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and was the retired Owner Operator of Bateman's Mobile Home Service for over 40 years. Hugh enjoyed fishing, big band music and had been in a firemen's band at one time. He also loved being at his lake property.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Maxine C. Bateman; two sons, Hugh N. Bateman Jr. and Dwayne Bateman; a daughter, Sheryl B. White and husband, Mark; five grandchildren, Michael W. Howard Jr. and wife, Janelle, Crystal B. Chewning and husband, Scott, Chris E. Bateman, Jarrett S. Bateman, and Hugh "Trey" N. Bateman III; and five great-grandchildren, Skylar R. Chewning, Gaige M. Howard, Tylar R. Chewning, Raegyn J. Chewning, and Brynlea G. Howard.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastors Jonathan Falwell and Rick Rasberry officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.