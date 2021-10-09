Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. "Jim" Purdy
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
James R. "Jim" Purdy

James R. "Jim" Purdy, 84 of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

James was born May 22, 1937, in Rochester, New York to the late James Purdy and the late Dorothy Purdy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda Purdy and his four daughters, Tammy Ditman (Jeff), Collean Patrick (Drew), Jamie Addesa (John) and Christine O'Brien (Mike); his 12 grandchildren, Corey Ditman (Maggie), Emily Millman (Roland), Shauna Purcell (Jeff), Janelle Ciafordoni (Nick), Stephanie Ditman, Jacqueline Baker (Charles), Christy Sullivan (Zack), Dana Boyd (Nick), Michael O'Brien, Drew Patrick, Callie O'Brien, Shannon O'Brien; his four great-grandchildren, Axel, Daisy, John and Zane.

He worked as a Management Consultant and retired at 59 to become a professor at Lynchburg College. He was a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and served on many committees including the Parish Council, a Fourth Degree knight for the Knights of Columbus and a 20 year volunteer at Poplar Forest.

A huge thank you to the Heartland for the compassion and care they provided during the last 6 months of Jim's journey here on earth.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fr. Salvador Añonuevo officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Association or Habitat for Humanity.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
John Esposito and family
October 22, 2021
Symeon-Zieske Family
October 21, 2021
John and Norma Stauffer
October 19, 2021
Jim and I served on Parish Council together and truly was one of the nicest, most genuine and sincere people I have ever worked with. His efforts with Habitat helped numerous families and his legacy will continue for many years to come. Please know that I will dedicate my prayers tonight for Jim and his family. Requiescat in Pace, my good and faithful servant.
Rev. Mr. John Carey
Friend
October 18, 2021
Linda and family my heart goes out to you at this time. Jim will be greatly missed, I loved talking to you both as you walked in the neighborhood. He was fortunate to have such a loving wife. Rest in Peace
Kristin Jo Freed
Family
October 15, 2021
RaspberryHill Adult Day Center
October 12, 2021
I enjoyed working with you and Jim so much at Poplar Forest. You and your family have my deepest sympathy.
Brenda at Poplar Forest
Other
October 10, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Jim's passing. He was a wonderful man who shared his talents and energy to many and was a true to his Catholic faith. He will be missed by many and welcomed with open arms into the Heavenly Kingdom.
Patricia Purdy Tobin
Family
October 9, 2021
Love you Jim and all of the family but the Grief will pass the happy memories will remain. Uncle Clark
Brother and Uncle Clark
Family
October 9, 2021
My grief is strong but my memories are so much stronger
Clark O Newton
Family
October 9, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Jim was a kind individual who gave of himself. He demonstrated that during the time I worked with him on the Board of Directors for Habitat. May God bless you for the care given to him during his last years on earth.
Joyce Washington
Work
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results