James R. "Jim" Purdy
James R. "Jim" Purdy, 84 of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
James was born May 22, 1937, in Rochester, New York to the late James Purdy and the late Dorothy Purdy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda Purdy and his four daughters, Tammy Ditman (Jeff), Collean Patrick (Drew), Jamie Addesa (John) and Christine O'Brien (Mike); his 12 grandchildren, Corey Ditman (Maggie), Emily Millman (Roland), Shauna Purcell (Jeff), Janelle Ciafordoni (Nick), Stephanie Ditman, Jacqueline Baker (Charles), Christy Sullivan (Zack), Dana Boyd (Nick), Michael O'Brien, Drew Patrick, Callie O'Brien, Shannon O'Brien; his four great-grandchildren, Axel, Daisy, John and Zane.
He worked as a Management Consultant and retired at 59 to become a professor at Lynchburg College. He was a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity
and served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and served on many committees including the Parish Council, a Fourth Degree knight for the Knights of Columbus and a 20 year volunteer at Poplar Forest.
A huge thank you to the Heartland for the compassion and care they provided during the last 6 months of Jim's journey here on earth.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fr. Salvador Añonuevo officiating.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Association
or Habitat for Humanity
.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2021.