Lester "Les" Carlyle Whitesell
March 1, 1935 - June 12, 2021
Lester "Les" Carlyle Whitesell, 86, of 121 Hillside Road, Hurt, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was the husband of Beulah Marie Hogan Whitesell for 23 years.
He was born on March 1, 1935, in Gladys, a son of the late Emmett Jeremiah Whitesell and Lillie Agnes Cash Whitesell. He was a member of Motley Baptist Church, a retired employee of Magna Tech/A.O. Smith Industries, and a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Darryl D. Whitesell and his wife, Kristina, of Gladys; one stepson, Gary Wayne Adams and his wife, Shelia, of Evington; one sister, Irma Klein of Gladys; and four grandchildren, William Tyler, Caroline Elizabeth, Elias Kinder, and Abigail Grace Whitesell, all of Gladys.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, by Pastor Mitch Etheridge and the Rev. Shelton Miles. Interment will follow in Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m., Thursday at Finch & Finch, Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence and Darryl Whitesell's residence, 41 Mosebrook Drive, Gladys, VA 24554.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 15, 2021.