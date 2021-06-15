Menu
Lester Carlyle "Les" Whitesell
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Lester "Les" Carlyle Whitesell

March 1, 1935 - June 12, 2021

Lester "Les" Carlyle Whitesell, 86, of 121 Hillside Road, Hurt, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was the husband of Beulah Marie Hogan Whitesell for 23 years.

He was born on March 1, 1935, in Gladys, a son of the late Emmett Jeremiah Whitesell and Lillie Agnes Cash Whitesell. He was a member of Motley Baptist Church, a retired employee of Magna Tech/A.O. Smith Industries, and a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Darryl D. Whitesell and his wife, Kristina, of Gladys; one stepson, Gary Wayne Adams and his wife, Shelia, of Evington; one sister, Irma Klein of Gladys; and four grandchildren, William Tyler, Caroline Elizabeth, Elias Kinder, and Abigail Grace Whitesell, all of Gladys.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, by Pastor Mitch Etheridge and the Rev. Shelton Miles. Interment will follow in Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m., Thursday at Finch & Finch, Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence and Darryl Whitesell's residence, 41 Mosebrook Drive, Gladys, VA 24554.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Darryl and family, I was saddened to her about your Dad´s passing. He was such a kind and warm person and always made me feel welcome when I would come back to Kedron for a visit. Always remember your sweet memories.
Deborah Nash Burman
Friend
June 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy over your loss. May the Lord give you comfort.
Karen R Bradley
Friend
June 15, 2021
