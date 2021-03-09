Letha Rae Seymour
Letha Rae Seymour (nee Haraughty) died peacefully at her home in Amherst, Va., on Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Letha was born in 1926, in Lawton, Okla. She was a resident of Amherst for 28 years, formerly of Bayonne, N.J., where she resided with her family for forty years. Letha was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Jarman) Haraughty. Letha was the beloved wife of the late George T. Seymour. Letha and George celebrated their 40th anniversary before his passing. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stephenl her seven brothers and sisters, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
She is survived by her children George T. Jr., Patrick and his wife, Karen, Sean Paul, her daughters, Mary E. and Elizabeth Seymour, and Michelle Ahern and her husband, Don. Letha is also survived by her grandchildren, Allyson Siracusa, Conor and Liam Ahern, Scott Werner and Suzanne Landin and her husband, Nugget. She also had nine great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and received her Master's Degree in Education from Jersey City State College in 1974. Letha taught in Gainesville, Texas, Bayonne, N.J., and Jersey City, N.J. She taught 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grades at Henry E. Harris School in Bayonne for over twenty years, retiring from classroom teaching in 1991. She was named Teacher of the Year and was active in the Orton Dyslexia Society, focusing on teaching methods for dyslexic students. While rearing her seven children, Letha also gave tirelessly to generations of students, both young and old, and continued tutoring for adult literacy programs after retirement.
Letha was a member of the Amherst Presbyterian Church, the Sarah Preston Wailes Women's Circle, and was a past president of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association - Amherst County chapter. She was also active in the Women's Club of Amherst, and volunteered as a docent at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College. She also tutored for the County of Amherst Lifelong Learning program.
Services for Letha will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021,, at 12 p.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.