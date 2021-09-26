Peggy Godsey Mitchell



Peggy Godsey Mitchell, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, N.C. She was born on March 1, 1930, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Mattie Thompson Godsey and Hugh H. Godsey Sr., the youngest of their six children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, W. Ray Mitchell (1949-1989); and her beloved siblings, Bernice Godsey Dudley, Jeanette Godsey Miller, Eunice Godsey Lucado, and Hugh H. Godsey Jr, all of Lynchburg, and Nadine Godsey Bernest of Bancroft, Michigan.



Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her children, Pamela Mitchell Riley (Charles) of Durham, N.C., David Keith Mitchell (Lynn) of Richmond, Va., and Annette Mitchell Kennett (David) of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Erin Riley Moye (Brandon) of Raleigh, N.C., Dustin Thompson Mitchell (Rachel) of Elizabeth, Colo., and Derek Scott Mitchell (Angie) of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Peyton Moye, Austin Moye, Blake Mitchell, Brody Mitchell, and Britney Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Mitchell had a successful 35+ year career with C&P Telephone Company. She retired in 1984 as a customer service manager. She was a very active volunteer with The Telephone Pioneers of America; among her efforts were building Habitat homes, painting maps of the United States on school playgrounds, and organizing and escorting tours to many states East of the Mississippi for the group. A member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation and a lifelong member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church - the granddaughter of founding members over 100 years ago. She and her sisters loved WLBC and worked tirelessly on numerous church projects well into their 80s. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith, who even during her recent struggles took great comfort from hymns, scriptures, and prayers.



A graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Virginia, at a future date.



Memorial donations may be made to Gleaning For The World, Inc., 7539 Stage Rd., Concord, VA 24538, or Duke Hospice - Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27704.



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.