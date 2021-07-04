Menu
Ray Lyons Blount
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Ray Lyons Blount

September 8, 1941 - June 30, 2021

Ray Blount, 79, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.

Memorial services will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedisys Hospice Care, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, VA 23112.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
9600 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
What a blessing to have an amazing sweet kind man as your father . Prayers for you n your family
Roxanne
Work
July 9, 2021
Ray was one hell of a good person and he will be truly missed. Always there when my son and I needed a helping hand. Him and Darlene always made us feel like part of the family. May you Rest In Peace Ray you have earned the rest. We will miss you!
Wanda and Jake Wilberger
Friend
July 9, 2021
Praying for you and your family.
Diane Ferguson Thieneman
Other
July 7, 2021
You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve this loss. All my love. Ray always had a contagious smile. He will be missed.
Rick / Cherie
Friend
July 5, 2021
It was our pleasure and honor to be able to care for Mr Blount. He was truly a remarkable man and clearly loved by all of you!
Stephanie Hayes, RN
Other
July 4, 2021
