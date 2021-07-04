Ray Lyons Blount



September 8, 1941 - June 30, 2021



Ray Blount, 79, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.



Memorial services will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedisys Hospice Care, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, VA 23112.



Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.