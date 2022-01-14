Regina Aultice Steeneck
January 10, 2021
Regina Aultice Steeneck, age 73, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Regina was born April 23, 1948. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on April 23, 1948 the daughter of the late Albert Aultice and Hilda Fields Aultice. "It's not how you start; it's how you finish."
From rural middle-class Virginia, Regina developed a winning personality in her formative years, including college at Virginia Tech. She bought a '69 Firebird convertible to commute to her AT&T computer programmer first job. Met husband Lee at VPI and married soon after graduation. She raised two loving children in Connecticut while working at Aetna Insurance and doing Computer consulting jobs both as an employee and then freelancer. She was a rapid adopter of the personal computer and volunteered time to manage non-profits computer systems and software. She was also quite the collector- notably David Winter cottages, Charming Tails figurines, lighthouses, and wine! And she was a car enthusiast, owning Porsches and BMWs. She traveled extensively with her husband, since she was now retired. While he went to the office in various global subsidiaries of GenRe, she toured the major capitals.
After Lee retired in 2007 they began an epic run of additional countries and wine tours, ending in 2020 just over 100 countries visited. Within St. James Plantation she made many friends, joined many clubs, and both hosted and attended numerous dinner and cocktail parties. Her technical and social skills were quite useful in her decades-long volunteer church work as well. She has helped raise money as well as being philanthropic. Some people described her as the ever-ready bunny. During quiet times, she marveled at the wildlife we experience here in coastal Carolina, although those African safaris have beautiful wildlife too. Regina Aultice Mrs. Steeneck was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Lee R. Steeneck; two sons, Bradley Steeneck and Darren Steeneck; a brother, Lee Cundiff and fiancée, Lisa; a sister, Susan Keener and husband, Chuck.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 in St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church Southport, N.C. A time of gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 and 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
for the Steeneck family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in honor of Mrs. Steeneck's memory to: American Cancer Society
, (www.cancer.org
) or to; Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, seabiscuitwildlifeshelter.org
). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
for the Steeneck family. Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 910-457-6944
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.