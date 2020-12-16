Robert Chase



October 26, 2020 - December 9, 2020



Robert "Bob" Alan Chase, 62, passed away on December 9, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va.



A memorial service in honor of his life will be held at a later date.



Mr. Chase was born on October 26, 1958, to Robert and Nancy Chase in Lowell, Mass., where they cared for him alongside his grandparents, the late Fred and Helen Chase.



Bob spent forty four years in the printing industry, starting his career with Progress Printing in Lynchburg, Va., then spending 25 years at Progress Press/Chocklett Press in Roanoke, Va., and most recently with Professional Printers in Columbia, S.C. He was a man of many hobbies throughout his life, including hiking, aviation, boating, fishing, hunting, and computers. He loved his family and spending Saturday mornings with his friends at the 460 Flea Market.



He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Chase; sisters, Susan Guerrerio and Jennifer Shevlin; and his children, Robert F. Chase, Whitney Chase Petrie, and Lauren Ashley Chase. He was preceded in death by his son, Austin Brandon Chase.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.