Robert "Bob" Alan Chase, 62, passed away on December 9, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va.
A memorial service in honor of his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Chase was born on October 26, 1958, to Robert and Nancy Chase in Lowell, Mass., where they cared for him alongside his grandparents, the late Fred and Helen Chase.
Bob spent forty four years in the printing industry, starting his career with Progress Printing in Lynchburg, Va., then spending 25 years at Progress Press/Chocklett Press in Roanoke, Va., and most recently with Professional Printers in Columbia, S.C. He was a man of many hobbies throughout his life, including hiking, aviation, boating, fishing, hunting, and computers. He loved his family and spending Saturday mornings with his friends at the 460 Flea Market.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Chase; sisters, Susan Guerrerio and Jennifer Shevlin; and his children, Robert F. Chase, Whitney Chase Petrie, and Lauren Ashley Chase. He was preceded in death by his son, Austin Brandon Chase.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
While I never met “Bob” personally, I do know how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. After hearing Timi speak of him, I do feel like I know Bob and I am saddened that I never had the chance to meet him before it was too late. My heart goes out to Bob’s family and friends, especially his wonderful wife Timi. I am so sorry for your loss and you know that y’all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ashley Watkins
Friend
February 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Timi
Pam
January 16, 2021
Bob was a highly respected, and well-liked member of our team despite the physical distance that separated us on a daily basis. His knowledge of his craft and personability made him fun to work with even during the trying days of 2020. Bob will be missed not only as a co-worker but a dear friend. Rest In Peace, Bob.
Jess MacCallum
December 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Bobby. He was very dear friend. I remember the times hunting,fishing and making bullets. I don't think I had ever met anyone quite like him since. He was a good father and friendRest easy Bobby,spread your wing's and Fly high... Embrace that sweet babyboy you lost.. No more pain now,You're in Heaven. Till we meet again...Love Jeannie your friend ALWAYS
Jeannie Monroe
December 27, 2020
Dear Chase family, I have such fond memories of living next door on Jefferson Dr. I´m sorry for your loss and will be praying for your family.
Shelly Keyes Gregg
December 22, 2020
I was saddened to learn of "Bobby's" passing. I knew him in high school and he always made me laugh. Prayers for his family during this difficult time.
Cheryl l Brown
December 21, 2020
Bob was a one of our best printing sales representatives and had a deep passion for his profession. I miss Bob and all the conversations we had about our business, customers and the technical discussions. The relationships Bob had with his clients kept our sales up and the production team at Professional Printers very busy. We will all miss Bob. My prayers are with his family.
Michael Beaudette
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for you loss. Seeing this saddened me greatly. I have so many fond memories of our friendship throughout high school, our shared interest in learning to play guitar and music as well as our transition to our early adult lives. I haven't seen Bob in many years but today I miss him very much. The family is in my thought and prayers.
Len Richardson
December 17, 2020
Robert, I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to all the family. May the prince of peace bring you consolation. You and your family are in my prayers.
Hewan Amerga
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss I worked with Bob at progress ptg Bob and I worked together for a long time there PRAYERS for the family
James Staton
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I remember him from Progress Printing, Brookville High School and growing up on the same street.
Steve Walker
December 16, 2020
As a fellow sales rep with Professional Printers, Bob was an important part of our sales team. He will be missed. Will be praying for the entire family.