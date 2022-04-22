Robert William Fields Jr.
Robert William Fields Jr., 82, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the husband of his loving and devoted wife, the late Nelda Deacon-Fields for 46 years. They traveled the world and gave everything they could to their family.
Robert was born on August 23, 1939, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Robert (Bootsie) Fields Sr. and the late Della Stanley Fields.
Robert served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 36 years of service from UPS. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone over a cup of coffee about any subject.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren (Winkie) Fields; two sisters, Hilda Fields Smith and Evelyn Alford; one sister-in-law, Eleanor H. Deacon; five brothers-in-law, Frank Smith, Jim Alford, James Walker Jr., Walter R. Deacon, and Dennis A. Deacon; great-nephew, Dennis A. Deacon Jr.; two nieces, Regina A. Steeneck and Lisa D. Williams; and his special nephew, Ashley Hall.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Gayle Hall (Kenneth) and Dawn Walker; sisters-in-law, Wanda Williams (Gene) and Jane Fields; and a brother-in law, Frank Deacon. He is also survived by three special nephews, Troy W. Deacon-Delaney, Keith Hall, and Pete Fields, and a host of other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Alicia Blankinship and the staff of Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge, Wanda Scott and her devoted staff, and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care of Robert.
A service for family and close friends will be held in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. Military honors will be provided by The American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
