Robert "Bob" Lightle
Robert "Bob" Lightle, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died quietly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at age 98. Bob, born in Long Beach, California on September 29, 1923, was one of three children, to Bertha Harris and Carl Eugene Lightle.
Bob, a World War II veteran, was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1943, and served in the 13th Armored Division as a radio operator and driver in Europe. During this time, he was awarded with the European African Middle Eastern Campaign, American Campaign, Good Conduct, and World War II Victory medals. He was honorably discharged.
Following military service, Bob established a career in nuclear engineering working for Aerojet-General in Idaho, Las Vegas and Sacramento; Babcock & Wilcox in Lynchburg and First Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
Bob had a variety of interests including horseback riding, camping, square dancing, traveling, photography, golfing, reading, crocheting, and woodworking. He was active in several charities including the Lynchburg Public Library and Habitat for Humanity.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Lightle. The couple recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. They considered this long-lasting marriage as their life's greatest accomplishment.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William "Billy" Lightle and Lynn Lightle. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Craig and Donna, Bruce and Joyce, and Kevin and Olivia; grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Danielle, Tamara, Brandon, and Kelly and great-grandchildren, River, Ember and Cora.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be conducted at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.