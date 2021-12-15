Menu
Ronnie Lee Tucker
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Nelson County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
Ronnie Lee Tucker

October 17, 1953 - December 10, 2021

Ronnie L. Tucker, 68, of Arrington, Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Born on October 17, 1953, in Tye River, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lottie M. Henderson and Charles Tucker Jr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Tucker and a son, Carlos Rose.

Ronnie was a man of few words but had a mighty big heart. Never in his life did you see him sad. Ronnie was a part of a relay team at Nelson County High School whose records to this day have not been broken.

He leaves to mourn his loss a daughter, Felicia Rucker; two sons, Ronnie Rucker and RJ Tucker (Tina); a sister, Joyce Thomas; and three brothers, William B. Henderson (Tonie), Charles L. Tucker, and Larry D. Tucker (Michelle). He is also survived by six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, with the Rev. Herbert Woodson Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be private.

Ronnie ran a good race, and now his race is won.

Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA
Toby Fitzgerald and I used to study the Bible with Ronnie. Toby was an old school friend. We're going to miss this old fellow!
Vince Summers
December 17, 2021
To the Tucker family, my heartfelt condolences in the passing of Ronnie, we was classmates in High School, such a quiet and polite young man. He will be missed.
Mae Lewis, ( Brown)
School
December 15, 2021
