Ronnie Lee TuckerOctober 17, 1953 - December 10, 2021Ronnie L. Tucker, 68, of Arrington, Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.Born on October 17, 1953, in Tye River, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lottie M. Henderson and Charles Tucker Jr.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Tucker and a son, Carlos Rose.Ronnie was a man of few words but had a mighty big heart. Never in his life did you see him sad. Ronnie was a part of a relay team at Nelson County High School whose records to this day have not been broken.He leaves to mourn his loss a daughter, Felicia Rucker; two sons, Ronnie Rucker and RJ Tucker (Tina); a sister, Joyce Thomas; and three brothers, William B. Henderson (Tonie), Charles L. Tucker, and Larry D. Tucker (Michelle). He is also survived by six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, with the Rev. Herbert Woodson Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be private.Ronnie ran a good race, and now his race is won.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).