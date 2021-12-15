Ronnie Lee Tucker
October 17, 1953 - December 10, 2021
Ronnie L. Tucker, 68, of Arrington, Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Born on October 17, 1953, in Tye River, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lottie M. Henderson and Charles Tucker Jr.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Tucker and a son, Carlos Rose.
Ronnie was a man of few words but had a mighty big heart. Never in his life did you see him sad. Ronnie was a part of a relay team at Nelson County High School whose records to this day have not been broken.
He leaves to mourn his loss a daughter, Felicia Rucker; two sons, Ronnie Rucker and RJ Tucker (Tina); a sister, Joyce Thomas; and three brothers, William B. Henderson (Tonie), Charles L. Tucker, and Larry D. Tucker (Michelle). He is also survived by six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, with the Rev. Herbert Woodson Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be private.
Ronnie ran a good race, and now his race is won.
Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.