Ruby St. John Torrence
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Ruby St. John Torrence

Ruby "Meme" St. John Torrence, age 89, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

She was born on August 23, 1931, in Campbell County, daughter of the late Conley Percy St. John and the late Lilly Sue Smith St. John.

Ruby was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Campbell County Schools. She loved Karaoke, dancing, bingo, and her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Andrew Torrence; a daughter, Ruby Diane Torrence; four brothers, Pete St. John, Bo St. John, Morrell St. John, and Conley St. John; and two sisters, Susie Hamlett and Freida Anderson.

She is survived by three children, Andy Torrence and wife, Allana, Becky T. Kershner and husband, Joe, and Matthew T. Torrence and wife, Debbie, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

An open time to pay your respects will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A visitation will be held from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Dooley officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
New Chapel Baptist Church
VA
Mar
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Chapel Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Our thought and prayers
Bill and Dale Torrence
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, the family is in my prayers! Cherish the memories & great times you had w/ her! She was such a sweet lady I go way back w/ her, she used to come in Jacks Place about everyday & I waited on her.
Michelle Williams
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know she will be greatly missed. Remember all the good times with her. She was always so fun to be with, I remember the times she and Mom would have. Great memories. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Georgia Vassar Shull
February 27, 2021
