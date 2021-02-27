Ruby St. John Torrence
Ruby "Meme" St. John Torrence, age 89, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was born on August 23, 1931, in Campbell County, daughter of the late Conley Percy St. John and the late Lilly Sue Smith St. John.
Ruby was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Campbell County Schools. She loved Karaoke, dancing, bingo, and her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Andrew Torrence; a daughter, Ruby Diane Torrence; four brothers, Pete St. John, Bo St. John, Morrell St. John, and Conley St. John; and two sisters, Susie Hamlett and Freida Anderson.
She is survived by three children, Andy Torrence and wife, Allana, Becky T. Kershner and husband, Joe, and Matthew T. Torrence and wife, Debbie, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
An open time to pay your respects will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A visitation will be held from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Dooley officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 27, 2021.