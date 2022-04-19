Russell Davis ThomasAugust 14, 1945 - April 16, 2022Russell Davis Thomas, 76, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on August 14, 1945, in Bedford County, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Elkins Thomas. He was the son of the late Willie "Bill" Davis Thomas and Stella Louise Hoback Thomas.Russell retired after 36 years of service from Rubatex Corporation as a Maintenance Mechanic. After retirement, he worked for SCI Ericsson, and later as a delivery driver for Kitchen & Bath Designs and Cornerstone Cabinets.He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Thomas; his son, Scott Thomas (Kathy); grandchildren, Bella Hale and Samantha Thomas; sister, Sally Radford (Ronnie); honorary grandchildren, Peyton Stanley (Ethan), Michael (Dee) and David Lacy; sisters-in-law, Vickie McPhearson (Ed) and Shirley Elkins; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Elkins (Betty) and Harold Dooley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sheri McPhearson. Specials friends who always checked on him, Dawn, Sara and Kris, Louise and Lisa, Maureen and Connie, Punkin and Crinky; and special cousins, Margaret and Dana, and Lorraine and Connie.Daddy/PawPaw/Rusty loved to hunt and fish and one of his greatest moments was helping Sammy track her first deer.Daddy would want everyone to feel comfortable, so please feel free to wear camo and jeans if you prefer.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon prior to the service. Interment will follow in Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford.