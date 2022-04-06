Thomas Patrick McGinn Jr.
February 26, 1986 - March 31, 2022
On March 31, 2022, Thomas Patrick McGinn Jr., 36, was welcomed by God to spend eternity in peace. Patrick died at his new home in Long Island, N.Y.
Patrick was born on February 26, 1986, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Patricia Smith McGinn of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and the late Thomas Patrick McGinn Sr.
Patrick was a graduate of Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, Virginia. He attended Massanutten Technical Center and Blueridge Community College. He worked as an electrical apprentice.
In addition to his mother, Patricia McGinn, Patrick is survived by sister, Heather Garrard; brother-in-law, Patrick; niece and nephew, Caroline and Eli of Fredericksburg, Virginia; paternal grandmother, Gloria McGinn Baughn of Lynchburg, Virginia; uncle, Tim McGinn and wife, Ruthie, of Lynchburg; and aunt, Judy Smith Belcher and husband, Bob, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Patrick is also survived by cousins, Aaron Shaver (Shannon, daughters, Alix and Addy), Matt McGinn (Annie), Joni McGinn Morcom (Andrew).
The memory of Patrick will always be cherished by the love of his life, Anna Duong and Patrick's extended family in Long Island, N.Y., Chhortaing Duong, Van Duong, Angie, Michael, Grayston Decolongon, Amy Duong
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. with service to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/Patrick-McGinn-Memorial-Fund
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.