William Beverly HarlowDecember 8, 1948 - March 13, 2021William Beverly Harlow, 72, of Amherst, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021.William was born on December 8, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Joseph M. Harlow and Dorothy C. Harlow.He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Arrington. A graduate of Nelson County High School. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was Vice President of the Clifford Ruritan Club. He was a retired iron worker at Commercial Steel Erection.He was a devoted family man with a wonderful sense of humor who never met a stranger. He enjoyed nothing more than sitting on a bucket fishing or in his rocking chair on the front porch. He loved talking to people and helping serve the community at the Ruritan club.He is survived by his wife, Pamela C. Harlow; daughters, Beverly Renay Brooks and son-in-law, Stephen,and Tammy H. Jarvis; his grandchildren, Kailee, Cassie, Stevie, Willie, and Layla; and one brother, Reverend C. Randall (Randy) Harlow.A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Amherst Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and Rev. C. Randall Harlow officiating.The family will receive friends during a file through visitation on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and all Covid-19 regulations must be followed.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Clifford Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 34, Clifford, VA 24533.Military rites will be accorded at the graveside by American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).