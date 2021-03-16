Menu
William Beverly Harlow
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Nelson County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
William Beverly Harlow

December 8, 1948 - March 13, 2021

William Beverly Harlow, 72, of Amherst, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

William was born on December 8, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Joseph M. Harlow and Dorothy C. Harlow.

He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Arrington. A graduate of Nelson County High School. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was Vice President of the Clifford Ruritan Club. He was a retired iron worker at Commercial Steel Erection.

He was a devoted family man with a wonderful sense of humor who never met a stranger. He enjoyed nothing more than sitting on a bucket fishing or in his rocking chair on the front porch. He loved talking to people and helping serve the community at the Ruritan club.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela C. Harlow; daughters, Beverly Renay Brooks and son-in-law, Stephen,and Tammy H. Jarvis; his grandchildren, Kailee, Cassie, Stevie, Willie, and Layla; and one brother, Reverend C. Randall (Randy) Harlow.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Amherst Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and Rev. C. Randall Harlow officiating.

The family will receive friends during a file through visitation on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and all Covid-19 regulations must be followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Clifford Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 34, Clifford, VA 24533.

Military rites will be accorded at the graveside by American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA
Mar
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pam, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. I know how much you talked about him over the years we worked together and how much you each cared for each other! I just saw this today and though I could not have attended, I hope you know I wish I could have. I pray God will give you the strength and warmth of his love to guide you through this loss and bless you in all ways possible! Please take care and I will keep you in my prayers.
Larry Parks
March 18, 2021
CSE, Inc Family
March 17, 2021
Pam, I am so sorry for you loss! I just happen to see this: this morning . Prayers for you and the family, God's comfort and peace for you all.
Rose (Christian) Ingle
March 17, 2021
Pam I am so sorry for the loss of you husband. You and your family are in my prays. God bless
Annie Lewis
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of William's passing. GOD has gained another angel. May GOD give you strength to get through this time of bereavement.
Charlene Wood
March 16, 2021
Randy I send my sincere sympathies on your brother´s death. It has to be so difficult as it´s shortly after your mom´s death. I know your faith is strong, and it will see you through.
Kathryn Drury
March 16, 2021
