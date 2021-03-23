Menu
Hunter E. Fitzgerald
1940 - 2021
Hunter E. Fitzgerald

May 30, 1940 - March 21, 2021

Hunter Elwood "Huck" Fitzgerald, 80, widower of Wilma Lee (Doyle) Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born on May 30, 1940 in Augusta County, Virginia, a son of the late Robert Franklin and Jessie Mae (Weaver) Fitzgerald.

Hunter was a veteran of the Vietnam era with the Army's 25th Infantry Division. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of Augusta Archers and had previously worked at Lowe's, Moore's and Blue Ridge Building Supply. Hunter was also a former police officer with the Staunton Police Department. He loved playing bluegrass and gospel music, with mountain shades of grass and grass roots. Hunter was very proud of singing in Franklin Graham's Choir for one week. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons and friends. Hunter loved playing baseball and softball. He played in the Old Augusta County League and the Staunton Fast Pitch League and two years of Army baseball, as well as the Valley League with the Waynesboro Generals. Hunter was very proud of playing on the same team with his three sons and going to his daughter's high school softball games.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters, Earl C. Fitzgerald, Robert F. Fitzgerald Jr., Alvin F. Fitzgerald, Wallace R. Fitzgerald, Virgie Arnold, Edith Swisher, Reba Corbett, Bonnie, Allen, and Sarah Lee Propst.

Hunter and his wife Wilma had four children, Larry Franklin Fitzgerald (Nancy Howard), Robert Leslie Fitzgerald, Wallace Edward Fitzgerald (Diane Knisley), and Judith Alene Fitzgerald (Jennifer Cave); he is also survived by another son, Shannon Bollman; a sister, Connie Stone; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, and special friends, Becky and Brenard Campbell, Diane and Carl Deacon, and Steve Turner.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Fishersville by Pastor Clint Cash.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Active pallbearers will be Buck Brown, Benny Rankin, Carl Deacon, Lance Armstrong, Donnie Lawhorne, and Randy Brown.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.


Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery
30 Tinkling Spring Drive, Fishersville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hunter was a great friend, I'm very glad I had the privilege to play music with Huck he always called me "starch" because he said "I stood there stiff as a board"
Prayers to his family and friends!
He will be missed
Bert and Melissa Argenbright
Friend
March 23, 2021
Bert Argenbright
Friend
March 23, 2021
Hunter told me one time....if you always tell the truth....you ain't never got to remember what you said........j Collins
Joe Collins
Family
March 22, 2021
