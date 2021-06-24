Justin Peter Sauer
May 16, 1971 - June 16, 2021
Justin Peter Sauer, 50, of Waynesboro and formerly of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Waynesboro. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock by Father Augustine Tran. Burial will follow in Massanutten Cemetery in Woodstock.
Mr. Sauer was born May 16, 1971, in Bethesda, Maryland, son of the late John Joseph Sauer and Joan Dorothy Schaefer Sauer. He was a 1992 graduate of Central High School and formerly worked at Shen-Paco in Mt. Jackson. He was currently part of the Day Support Program with Community Living Services. He was a member of St. John Bosco where he was a former usher, altar boy and was a Third-Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by five brothers and sisters, Therese Shannon of Omaha, Nebraska, Cecilia Sauer of Woodstock, John P. Sauer and wife, Cynthia of Mt. Jackson, Jacinta Black and husband Marvin of Woodstock, Joseph P. Sauer and wife, Janice of Chandler, Arizona; adopted brother, Albert Irwin and wife, Jane of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his second family at Community Living Services in Waynesboro. He was preceded in death by a brother, James P. Sauer.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Black, Zach Willi, Daniel Black, Eric, Michael and Matt Sauer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Living Services, 1304 Ivy St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
