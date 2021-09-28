Martha Christian (Mitchell) Kennedy, R.N., CRN-FA
August 20, 1954 - September 25, 2021
Martha Christian (Mitchell) Kennedy, R.N., CRN-FA, 67, of Afton, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mrs. Kennedy was born on August 20, 1954 in Waynesboro and was a daughter of the late John Riley Mitchell Jr., and Edna Christian Mitchell. She retired after 40 years of work as a Registered Nurse working at both Augusta Health and Waynesboro Community Hospital. Martha served in Guatemala as a missionary for Health Talents International. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Martha also enjoyed quilting and playing the piano.
On March 20, 1971 she married Terry Lee Kennedy Sr., who survives.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by a son, Terry Lee Kennedy Jr., and wife, Mitzi of Afton; a daughter, Caitlin Kennedy of Afton; two sisters, Mary Dodd and husband, Phil of Afton, Margaret Ann White and husband, Lindy of Amherst; six grandchildren, Annaliese Kennedy, Wyatt Kennedy, Harley Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, Bailey Kennedy, Auden Kennedy; and special friends, Shantel Brinkley, Angela Kennedy, and Betty Nugent.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Scott Kennedy.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rodes United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Robertson-Gouge officiating. The family requests that masks be worn inside the church and that social distancing seating requirements be followed. The service will also be broadcast on FM Channel 91.5 if you desire to listen to the service from your vehicle in the parking lot.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association
of Virginia and West Virginia, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 28, 2021.