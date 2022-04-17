Nancy Bowman (Quick) Fitzgerald
June 5, 1941 - March 9, 2022
Nancy Bowman (Quick) Fitzgerald, 80, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Augusta Health surrounded by devoted family and special members of her caregiving team.
Nancy was born on June 5, 1941, in Waynesboro, a daughter of the late Bowman Link and Gladys Ernestine (Coyner) Quick.
Nancy spent almost her entire life in the Waynesboro and Augusta County areas, graduating from Wilson Memorial High School, where she met many of her lifelong friends who she cherished very much. After attending a year at Madison College, Nancy moved on to the business world. After her first retirement from the local telephone company, Nancy and her friend Dot Anderson opened a gift and craft store, Country Craft Creations, located on Main Street in Waynesboro. Nancy completed her career working with and retiring from DuPont Community Credit Union, where she met many more cherished friends.
Nancy had devout faith, growing up in Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served on many church committees, was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and sang in the choir. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church Women (LCW), participating and leading many projects to further the Church's mission. In her later life, Nancy was also a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, where she enjoyed connecting with friends and family from her past. Nancy's strong faith provided the foundation to live her life with purpose, gratitude and grace.
Nancy was an avid and talented quilter, enjoying the organic art with many local quilting groups. Nancy enjoyed music, singing, dancing, reading and volunteered these skills with residents of many senior living communities in the area. She also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program. A fitting accomplishment, Nancy was a trained Hospice volunteer offering comfort and compassion to those in need. Nancy was unwavering in her faith, loved family, friends and all of the cats she cherished throughout her life.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kim Spangler Curtis and husband, W. Keith, of Virginia Beach; her sister, Judith Quick Ottinger and husband, Lester, of Dunwoody, Ga.; nephews that she adored, Benton Link Beaghan (Alba) and Kyle Edward Beaghan III (Laura); first cousins, Jane Alford, Donnie Coyner, Patsy Richardson, Jim Vines, Joan Wingfield, and Betsy Watson; caregivers, Amber Johnson, Heather Smith, Diane Johnson, Cindy Waggy, Stephanie Thweat, Heather Wilkinson, and Clarissa Fix, along with Brittany Thompson, Trish Hinson, Amy Reist, and Karen Gay, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her cousins, Frankie Coyner, Susan Coyner, Dodge Radar, Richard "Dick" Vines, and Martin Breuer.
The family is deeply grateful for the love, support and care by so many family and friends as well as to all the medical professionals who provided support for Nancy during her later years.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held outdoors on Friday April 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Lawn, with Pastors Karen Taylor and Paul Pingle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980, Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to Cat's Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22891.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 17, 2022.