Gary Alvin Peterson, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 14, 2021. Gary was born in Council Bluffs on April 3, 1937, to the late Alvin and Catherine (Riddle) Peterson. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and on August 18, 1956, Gary married Ella Anderson, and to this union two daughters were born, Danette and Becky. Gary began his career with the Union Pacific Railroad and the Rock Island Railroad. Gary went on to become president of Slipper Theatre Supply, a family owned and operated business. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his great granddaughter Isla Landstrom; stepfather Glenn Slipper; stepmother Vivian Peterson; stepsister Patricia Sus; sisters-in-law Gloria Anderson, Margaret (Lester) Doner; brother-in-law Donald (Dorothy) Williams. Gary is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ella Peterson; daughters Danette (Roger) Bockert, Becky (Svein) Magnussen, all of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren Erin Landstrom (Nils), Heather Origitano (Zach), Jordan Bockert and Erik Magnussen; 6 great grandchildren Liam Landstrom, Finn Land-strom, Evie Landstrom, Aden Landstrom, Greyson Origitano, Henley Origit-ano; stepbrother Robert Eickholt (Ruth) of Omaha; sister-in-law Barbara (George) Taylor of Reno, Nevada; niece Colleen (Gary) and daughter Mikala Burroughs of Reno, Nevada; nephew Jason (Jenny) Anderson and sons Nathan and Seth of Council Bluffs. A private Funeral Service was held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one half hour prior to the service, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Chaplain Jason Boomgarden, offi ciant. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. was followed by a luncheon. Gary was very much loved and will be missed by his family and all that knew him.