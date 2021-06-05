Marian Maxine Fisher, age 90, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away June 2, 2021. Marian was born in Pierson, IA on May 29, 1931, to the late Fred and Freda (Carlson) Roberg. She graduated from Castana High School, Castana, IA and attended Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska where she received her teaching degree. After college, she taught school in Moorhead, IA before moving to Council Bluffs where she worked for the Council Bluffs school system as a substitute teacher. She also worked for Council Bluffs Credit Bureau, and later retired from Qwest in Omaha, NE. Marian was a member of Church of Freedom in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Roberg; sisters, Lucille Knutson, Marjorie Roberg; and the love of her life, Gary Pacey. Marian is survived by her daughters, Patty (Larry) Cleaver, Pamela (Michael) Newberry, Diane Parrott (Bill Dahlheimer); son, Donnie (Becky) Fisher, all of Council Bluffs; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Visitation is Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family.