Marian Fisher
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Marian Maxine Fisher, age 90, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away June 2, 2021. Marian was born in Pierson, IA on May 29, 1931, to the late Fred and Freda (Carlson) Roberg. She graduated from Castana High School, Castana, IA and attended Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska where she received her teaching degree. After college, she taught school in Moorhead, IA before moving to Council Bluffs where she worked for the Council Bluffs school system as a substitute teacher. She also worked for Council Bluffs Credit Bureau, and later retired from Qwest in Omaha, NE. Marian was a member of Church of Freedom in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Roberg; sisters, Lucille Knutson, Marjorie Roberg; and the love of her life, Gary Pacey. Marian is survived by her daughters, Patty (Larry) Cleaver, Pamela (Michael) Newberry, Diane Parrott (Bill Dahlheimer); son, Donnie (Becky) Fisher, all of Council Bluffs; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Visitation is Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
6
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved beautiful Marion. So many fun visits with her at the Avenue G house! Especially loved bowling with she and Pam on Monday nights. She always had a smile on her face. Thinking of all of you. God bless her. Hugs and prayers. Love, Vic
Vicki Basciani
June 10, 2021
Sincere condolences to Pamela Sue and Michael Newberry. Very sorry for your loss.
Tom Huyck
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts go out to Marian's family at this time. We will certainly miss her. We enjoyed being her neighbors and always admired her meticulous yard and wonderful seasonal decorations. She was a rare Blessing to this world!
John & Jennie Reimnitz
Friend
June 7, 2021
