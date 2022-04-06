Menu
Trent Quick
1967 - 2022
Trent Allen Quick, age 54, of Amelia, Virginia passed away very unexpectedly on March 19, 2022. Trent and his twin sister, Teresa Ann, were born on May 10, 1967, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Ronald and Doris (Liddell) Quick. Trent grew up in Treynor, Iowa, and was a graduate of Treynor High School in the class of 1985. He attended West Mar College in Lemars, Iowa. He lived in Omaha, Nebraska, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Midlothian, Virginia, and Amelia, Virginia. Trent excelled in sports during his high schools days, playing football, basketball, and baseball, while running track as well. He loved the outdoors; when he visited Treynor he always made sure he went out to walk the family farm grounds. He worked as a groundskeeper at several golf clubs. In his spare time, he enjoyed officiating basketball games and attending his children's events. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald, and brother, Ryan. He is survived by his three kids, Cameron, Carter, and Callie of Midlothian, Virginia; his mother Doris Quick of Treynor, Iowa, his brother Todd Quick (Shelley) of Treynor, Iowa, his twin sister Teresa Ambrose (Tim) of Council Bluffs, Iowa and his brother TJ Quick (Angela) of Treynor, Iowa, special friend Kimberly Phelps of Chesterfield, Virginia, his estranged wife Stephanie Quick of Midlothian, Virginia, and his 4 legged pal, Remy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. We know Trent is happy to be back home in Treynor. Visitation and services will be held Friday, April, 8 at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor, Iowa, starting at 11 a.m.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 6, 2022.
