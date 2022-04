Beverly Y. Cox Beverly Y. Cox, 77, of Hershey, passed away on April 15, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2022.