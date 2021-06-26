Ciarah Chae Schollmeyer Ciarah Chae Schollmeyer, 10, of North Platte passed away June 24, 2021, at GP Health. She was born Aug. 6, 2010, in Holdrege to Kelly Schollmeyer and Almyra Marrow. Ciarah attended Lincoln Elementary School and was going to be a fifth grader in the fall. She touched the lives of many people in her short life. Ciarah was a music fan and enjoyed all types of music. She was always singing. Ciarah has a poem that was published in the American Library of Poetry. She was very intelligent and had been nominated to participate in the STEM Program in Colorado this summer. Survivors include her mother, Almyra (fiancé Steaven Nolda) Schollmeyer of North Platte; father, Kelly Schollmeyer of North Platte; two brothers, Brayden and Malachi Schollmeyer of North Platte; grandparents, Martha and Danny Hallmark of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Robert and Carmen Linder of Holdredge, Henry and Val Morrow of Dighton, Kansas, Natalie Creel of Omaha, Hank and Amy Schollmeyer of Fremont; great-grandmother, Ruby Schwartz of Holdredge; numerous other family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Glendale Linder Sr., Clair and Vinaray Rokusek, Floyd and Martha Houser, Donald and Margie Pool, Wayne and Helen Schollmeyer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
