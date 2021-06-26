Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ciarah Schollmeyer
2010 - 2021
BORN
2010
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Ciarah Chae Schollmeyer Ciarah Chae Schollmeyer, 10, of North Platte passed away June 24, 2021, at GP Health. She was born Aug. 6, 2010, in Holdrege to Kelly Schollmeyer and Almyra Marrow. Ciarah attended Lincoln Elementary School and was going to be a fifth grader in the fall. She touched the lives of many people in her short life. Ciarah was a music fan and enjoyed all types of music. She was always singing. Ciarah has a poem that was published in the American Library of Poetry. She was very intelligent and had been nominated to participate in the STEM Program in Colorado this summer. Survivors include her mother, Almyra (fiancé Steaven Nolda) Schollmeyer of North Platte; father, Kelly Schollmeyer of North Platte; two brothers, Brayden and Malachi Schollmeyer of North Platte; grandparents, Martha and Danny Hallmark of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Robert and Carmen Linder of Holdredge, Henry and Val Morrow of Dighton, Kansas, Natalie Creel of Omaha, Hank and Amy Schollmeyer of Fremont; great-grandmother, Ruby Schwartz of Holdredge; numerous other family members and many friends. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Glendale Linder Sr., Clair and Vinaray Rokusek, Floyd and Martha Houser, Donald and Margie Pool, Wayne and Helen Schollmeyer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jul
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Ruby, I am very sorry for your loss. She will always be with you. Remember Hammerstein, "As long as there is one person on earth who remembers you, it isn't over". Lillie
Lillie Rutledge Trimble
Family
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss! My heart is breaking for you all! Remember the good times! Take it one min at a time, one step at a time and don´t forget to breathe! Many prayers sent to you all!
Mandy Nolda
June 29, 2021
When I saw her beautiful face and smile she lit up my hart , just thinking of her makes me happy
Val Morrow
June 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We’ll remember the better times with Ciarah singing her Disney songs and being a happy little girl. In time hopefully the teachers will lesson, and will have those good memories of our precious girl.
Rebecca Davis
Friend
June 28, 2021
Rebecca Davis
Friend
June 28, 2021
Kelly bro I'm so very
Sorry for your loss homie. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bradley Clark
Family
June 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to you all praying loving peace.
Gladys Demson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. I'm sorry for your loss you have a beautiful guardian angel now. I'm a call away if ya need to talk. Rest easy sweet girl
Sheila Marquez
Friend
June 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Know that you have people praying for you and your family during this most difficult time. I pray you can feel the love that this community has for you.
Robin Brown
June 26, 2021
The family is in our Thoughts and Prayers. What a beautiful young gal. We are so sorry about your daughter. Just know we care. May God Bless you all. ❤.
Gale and Helen Lassen
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results