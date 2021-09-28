Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
I think I recognize the name, Don Noonan. I think my Father, Clarence Ritz from St. Paul, NE served in the Army with Don in Germany. Neil Schonenberger also served in Germany. I will send Neil the obituary. I recall Don coming to St. Paul back in the late 60's or 70's to visit on his bike. I even got a ride.
Neil Ritz
October 10, 2021
i was sadden to hear of dons passing of don he was a great pearson and good freind he will surley be missed
LELAND STUDLEY
October 8, 2021
Judy, I´m so sorry to read about Don. I don´t check the paper everyday but I´m glad I opened it up today. I will never forget Don´s kindness and professionalism when I worked with him from the Sheriff´s Office. I knew he was one I could count on. I´m sure my dad was up there to welcome him in. Take care and know that our thoughts are with you. Hugs! Kim
Kim Adle
Friend
October 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Miss taking to you in Wolbach. Prayers for you and your family.
Rodney Barr
Friend
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace...R. I. P. ...
Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for you, Judy and your family. Don was a wonderful man. So enjoyed listening to him and Ron give each heck when they were together. I’m sure they are having a drink and giving each other heck now. So sorry for your loss.
Jan Gilliland
Friend
September 30, 2021
My heart goes out to you Judy and all the family. Don was such a special guy. A one of a kind real cowboy and a gentleman. Ron loved him so much and looked up to him in so many ways. We always enjoyed all our time with him. After a visit from you guys, Ron would say “ I needed that, I needed “Noonanized”. May God bless you and comfort you during this time of grief and always.
Sandi Bryer
Friend
September 30, 2021
Jude, so sorry to hear of Don's passing. The three amigos, Don, Don Schrader & my dad, oh the stories they could tell and together they spelled trouble! Such great memories of you both growing up. I'm fairly certain that he was met at the gate by my mom & dad & Nadeen. Thank you for being such great friends. Don and his smile & laugh will live on in those of us that loved him. Love, hugs and prayers. Love you, Karm & Lary
Karma & Lary BOMBERGER
Friend
September 29, 2021
I remember Don as just a great guy to be around. He used to have coffee with my father and the group of men would tell stories that would make them laugh.
Grady Blas
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
Prayers to all. Don was a wonderful man.
Michael Richardson
September 29, 2021
Our prayers go out to the Noonan family. Don was a great guy and a good friend of our family for many years. RIP
Casey Mcgooden
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of the loss of Don. He was a very good friend of my Grandpa Don Schrader. I remember Don's nice smile, friendliness and always cracking jokes. Thinking of you Judy and your family. ----Stacy Simon Carder and my Dad Joe Simon
Stacy Simon Carder
Friend
September 28, 2021
Don was a awesome guy him and my father in law Bob Coleman sr would come to my house and have cake and coffee I loved those days❤ He will be greatly missed. Prayers for Judy and family
Kevin -Cindy Coleman
Friend
September 28, 2021
Don was a good man. He will be missed. Judy and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. We were fortunate to know Don and his sense of humor. Take care and God Bless. Dan & Beth Buck
Dan & Beth Buck
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.