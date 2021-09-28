Jude, so sorry to hear of Don's passing. The three amigos, Don, Don Schrader & my dad, oh the stories they could tell and together they spelled trouble! Such great memories of you both growing up. I'm fairly certain that he was met at the gate by my mom & dad & Nadeen. Thank you for being such great friends. Don and his smile & laugh will live on in those of us that loved him. Love, hugs and prayers. Love you, Karm & Lary

Karma & Lary BOMBERGER Friend September 29, 2021