Don Willis Noonan, 89, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Don was born in Greeley County to John Noonan and Mary Jessie (Phelan) Noonan. Don was the 11th of 13 Noonan children. He attended elementary school in rural Greeley County and graduated from Wolbach High School. He was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Greeley County to farm until drought and grasshoppers lead him to the Nebraska State Patrol, where he proudly served for 26 years. At retirement, he was honored as an Admiral of the State of Nebraska. The only two things he ever wanted to do were to be a cowboy or cop, and he was fortunate enough to be able to do both. He was married to Judith Smith Blackmon on May 5, 1978. Don was an avid horseman, raising registered Quarter horses that he shared with 4-H groups, where he was honored as a Friend of 4-H. Don and Judy loved to travel on their Harley, having many great adventurous trips from Canada to Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy; three daughters, Pamela, Norene and Camela; stepsons, Jeff and Kent Blackmon; 10 grandchildren; brother, Gerard of Denver; and nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2021.