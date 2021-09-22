Eugene Francis "Gene" Schuster, 92, of Grand Island, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, at CHI-Health St. Francis Skilled Care. Gene was born on April 2, 1929, in Tecumseh, to Edward and Lucy (Wistuba) Schuster. Gene was raised in Tecumseh. He attended grade school in St. Mary and graduated high school from St. Bernard Academy in 1948 in Nebraska City. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War, where he was a radio operator on the destroyer USS McKean. On Oct. 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Lois Ann Hupka in Tecumseh, while on leave from the Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, Gene started farming near Hampton while he attended agricultural school. In 1957, the couple moved to Grand Island, where he worked at Grand Island Leather Co. In 1964, he started working for New Holland. In 1971, Gene and his brother, Virgil, bought the Village Inn Pancake House, which Gene and Lois operated until 1979. He then worked for Wheeler's Farm Supply Store until his retirement in 1996. Gene then spent many years volunteering at the Stuhr Museum. In his spare time, Gene enjoyed doing yard work, fishing, reading, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He will be deeply missed and our memories of him will be forever cherished.e was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Jerry Monaghan; and sister-in-law Marlene. Survivors include his children, Bruce Schuster of Deshler, Gary (Diana) Schuster of North Platte, Fae (Todd) Morgan of Grand Island and Bryan Schuster of Grand Island; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Orville (Elaine) Schuster of Kearney, Vernon (Marguerite) of Gibbon, Virgil Schuster of North Platte, Dennis (Marie) Schuster of Grand Island and Ron (Betty Albers) Schuster of Indianola, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com
. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Don Buhrman officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 22, 2021.