Gary Lee Smith, 82, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021. Gary was born March 18, 1939, in Maxwell. Gary's claim of "Now I've done it all" has been fulfilled after a lifetime of abundant experiences. Immediately after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marines where he operated tanks. After he proudly served his country, his working career began as a surveyor for Lincoln County. After that, he dedicated himself to being a rancher north of Mullen, followed by driving long haul trucks out of Grand Island, and finally retired after working as a carman for the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte. The greatest passion of his youth was racing motorcycles and he was still traveling to watch races this summer. Gary made many friends during his life and was known for his enjoyment of dancing, party pranks, working hard, his perfectionism, being a jack-of-all-trades and always stepping up to help others. Gary was married three times, first to Patricia McNitt of Maxwell/Mullen, then to Gale Smith of Grand Island, and lastly to Carol Foust of North Platte. Gary was dedicated to the Smith Family. His greatest love was for his three daughters and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Smith and Violet Diehl Smith; and his brother, Jack Florendo. He is survived by his daughters, Aprill (JJ) Sherman of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Fawn Smith of Omaha and Kayte (Edgar) Casillas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Adrian, Isaiah, Jackson, Carter, Gabriella, Myles and Viviana; and his siblings, Geraldine Terry, Douglas Smith and Mary Adams. Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center and the Yah Tah Hay Veterans Club. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. A reception for friends and family will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2021.