JoAnne Beatrice Dearness 81, of North Platte, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, at Linden Court. JoAnne entered into this world on Aug. 16, 1940, as one of five children to Gertrude and Edgar Desforges. JoAnne grew into a strong and virtuous young woman. She had many achievements to her name, including her attendance at St. Anne's Academy where she majored in theology and social work, graduating with her Masters in sociology at Boston College in 1960, going on to become a beloved teacher and social worker, owning and running the Belchertown Sentinel from 1962 to 1972, then working as a manager for that same newspaper under new ownership for another 20 years, raising three children and donating much of her time to volunteering or charity. An avid traveler and adventurer, JoAnne visited much of the world. As an advocate for learning and education, she continued her education through reading, lively debate and even taking an early computer and word processing course in 1994. Raised in Massachusetts, she later moved to New Hampshire in 1997 and then to Nebraska in 2010. She was survived by her three children, Christopher, and his wife Paula, Dearness, Karen Dearness and Karl Dearness; seven grandchildren, Bianca Dearness, Natasha Dearness, Sarah Dearness-Orsini, Julie Dearness, Hannah Berube, Jon Cody Berube and Samantha Dearness; five great-grandchildren; her sisters Barbara "Bobbie," Sali and Karen; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your local rape and domestic abuse centers and shelters. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. In accordance with her wishes, JoAnne will be cremated and laid to rest back home. A date for a celebration of life has yet to be announced. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.