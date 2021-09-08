Dear family of Joanne, I was saddened to hear of your loss of a great role model. Our lives crossed briefly in Btown in ‘72 but I knew how great she was! Only today did it hit me she is the older sister of the girls my sister joanne and I played with when they were home in Btown from school in eastern MA! What a lovely family! I smile when I think of those days, and also think of all the Desforges smiles always! She lives on in all of you. You can be proud. Hoping your faith comforts you at this sad time and that soon the memories will be smiles instead of tears. Give yourself time but glory in your faith! I am grateful to have known Jianne and her fun sisters!

Christine Gould Harper, Belchertown MA

