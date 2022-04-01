Josephine "Jody" Jasnoch, 93, of Ogallala, joined her husband Bud and her two infant grandchildren as she passed from this life on March 27, 2022. Jody was born on Aug. 31, 1928, in Crete, to Louis and Marie (Sedlacek) Kerst. She graduated from Crete High School in the class of 1946. Jody went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from Doane College in 1949, where she was involved in numerous activities. She was a member of Omega Psi Theta Sorority and was voted Homecoming Duchess in 1949. Jody was a charter member of the Doane Dolphins synchronized swimming team and also a member of the Doane College Women's Athletic Association. Jody's first teaching job was in Gothenburg and then in Crete where she subsequently met "Bud." On Aug. 3, 1954, she married Myron "Bud" Jasnoch and to this union, four children were born: Tim, MaryLou, Julie and Jim. Her teaching career continued in Alliance and Oshkosh. She retired from teaching in 1989 but continued to substitute in Ogallala and surrounding area schools. Jody loved to read and had an impressive collection of Santa Claus figurines. She and Bud loved to travel and enjoyed playing keno and gambling. Jody was active in the community and taught water aerobics to senior women at the Rec Center for many years. Many long-lasting friendships were formed there. Jody was incredibly passionate about donating to the Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans, and the VFW, as her brother-in-law, Gib, had been severely wounded while serving. Her father and brothers honorably served our country as well. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxillary, which she was extremely proud of. Her father was integral in starting Unit 147 and the American Legion Baseball Program in Crete. Jody was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Erv Moorberg; brothers, Karl Kerst and Alfred Kerst; two grandchildren, Angela Lynn Jasnoch and Joseph Timothy Jasnoch; three brothers-in-law, Gilbert, Edwin and Longene; and four sisters-in-law, Evangeline, Lillian, Carolyn and Lavina. Survivors include her children, Tim Jasnoch of Crete, Mary Lou Jasnoch of Ogallala, Julie Klein of Mitchell and Jim Jasnoch of Kimball; two grandchildren, Melanie (Max) Wake of Seward and John (Jennifer) Jasnoch of San Diego; five great-grandsons, Henry, Charles and Thomas Wake and James and Julius Jasnoch; sister-in-law, Jean Varner Kerst of Greers Ferry, Arkansas; her extraordinary loving and caring niece, Ann Pellatz; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jody's memory. Cards can be sent to 117 South Hillcrest, Ogallala, NE 69153. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
. Graveside services will be at a later date at the Ogallala Cemetery with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2022.