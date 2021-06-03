Marilyn J. Slater, 89, of North Platte, passed away June 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 9, 1931, on a farm north of Elise, to John and Josephine Henderson. She graduated from Elise High School. After graduation, she moved to North Platte and graduated from the School of Commerce. In 1959, she was baptized at the Methodist Church. On Dec. 9, 1952, she married Conrad Slater. He was the love of her life. They were married for almost 62 years. Marilyn worked at the Lincoln County Courthouse for 36 years. She finished her career as a deputy clerk in the assessor's office. After retirement, she worked part-time at Janet's Hallmark. She made some very special friends with the people she worked with. She was a member of the PTA for several years and received PTA life membership. She was a member of Bethel Church, where she loved her Bible studies with many dear friends. She belonged to the Winter Dance Club, Christian Women and UP Old Timers. She volunteered for many years at church helping with funeral dinners and wedding receptions. She had a passion for cooking and baking. She loved having holidays at her home. Marilyn loved sports, especially Nebraska baseball and NASCAR racing. Her family was her life. She was an amazingly strong woman with a heart of gold. She touched so many hearts. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma and was wonderful with all. We loved her dearly and she will be missed beyond words. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad; mother and father; and her sister and brother. She is survived by her son, Steve (Kim) Slater of Omaha; daughter, Tammy (Phillip) Hamburger of North Platte; grandsons, P.J. (Kayli) Hamburger of Lincoln, Tyler (Jillian) Hamburger of North Platte, Michael Slater of Omaha and Christopher Slater of Omaha; granddaughter, Stephanie Slater of Omaha; six great-grandchildren, Hadley, Hendryx and Hayden Hamburger of Lincoln and Aftyn, Laine and Cayse Hamburger of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Church or the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at the Bethel Church with Pastor Geoff Safford officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.