Tammy , Steve & familly,

Was sad to see that your mother had passed away. Your family lived a block from my house. Marilyn was always a lovely person on the inside as well as the outside. I didn't see her a lot as the years passed but when I did it was like we had spoken just the other day. She was one of the most kindness people that I knew. She was a shining star on earth and she will be a shining star in heaven. May God bless and comfort your family.

Kellie Titchen /Morash Acquaintance June 5, 2021