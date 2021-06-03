Menu
North Platte Telegraph
Marilyn J. Slater
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Marilyn J. Slater, 89, of North Platte, passed away June 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 9, 1931, on a farm north of Elise, to John and Josephine Henderson. She graduated from Elise High School. After graduation, she moved to North Platte and graduated from the School of Commerce. In 1959, she was baptized at the Methodist Church. On Dec. 9, 1952, she married Conrad Slater. He was the love of her life. They were married for almost 62 years. Marilyn worked at the Lincoln County Courthouse for 36 years. She finished her career as a deputy clerk in the assessor's office. After retirement, she worked part-time at Janet's Hallmark. She made some very special friends with the people she worked with. She was a member of the PTA for several years and received PTA life membership. She was a member of Bethel Church, where she loved her Bible studies with many dear friends. She belonged to the Winter Dance Club, Christian Women and UP Old Timers. She volunteered for many years at church helping with funeral dinners and wedding receptions. She had a passion for cooking and baking. She loved having holidays at her home. Marilyn loved sports, especially Nebraska baseball and NASCAR racing. Her family was her life. She was an amazingly strong woman with a heart of gold. She touched so many hearts. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma and was wonderful with all. We loved her dearly and she will be missed beyond words. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad; mother and father; and her sister and brother. She is survived by her son, Steve (Kim) Slater of Omaha; daughter, Tammy (Phillip) Hamburger of North Platte; grandsons, P.J. (Kayli) Hamburger of Lincoln, Tyler (Jillian) Hamburger of North Platte, Michael Slater of Omaha and Christopher Slater of Omaha; granddaughter, Stephanie Slater of Omaha; six great-grandchildren, Hadley, Hendryx and Hayden Hamburger of Lincoln and Aftyn, Laine and Cayse Hamburger of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Church or the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at the Bethel Church with Pastor Geoff Safford officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
7
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Bethel Church
NE
Jun
7
Burial
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.you were a very dear friend
Carolyn &Ed Henry
Friend
June 8, 2021
Tammy, Phil, and family. I remember your mom always smiling! The description of her being a strong woman is so true. She dearly loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grands. Praying for comfort and peace from our Lord. Nancy and Doyce Williams
June 7, 2021
I will miss you tremendously Miss Marilyn. Thank you for your love through the years.
Dawn Keup
June 7, 2021
What an amazing Godly woman. I knew her through the church for many years. At holiday times I would often buy pies from her. She wasca great cook also. The last few years her health and my issues we didnt see each other much, but I thought of her often. Her family has my sympathy and prayers.
Donna Beardsley
Friend
June 6, 2021
It has been many years since I last saw Marilyn. I'll always remember her as a dear friend who always made you feel special. She ,herself, was a very special Lady and a blessing to have known her. Thoughts and prayers to her family. God Bless
Wanda Haith
June 6, 2021
Tammy and family. I´m so sad. Marilyn was a wonderful friend. Tom and I always looked forward to Connie and Marilyn. Such a loving and kind couple. They are dancing in heaven together again.
Rae Lannon
Friend
June 6, 2021
Tammy , Steve & familly,
Was sad to see that your mother had passed away. Your family lived a block from my house. Marilyn was always a lovely person on the inside as well as the outside. I didn't see her a lot as the years passed but when I did it was like we had spoken just the other day. She was one of the most kindness people that I knew. She was a shining star on earth and she will be a shining star in heaven. May God bless and comfort your family.
Kellie Titchen /Morash
Acquaintance
June 5, 2021
Marilyn was such a beautiful and kind woman. I always looked forward to her coming in the courthouse and visiting with her. My thoughts and prayers to her wonderful family.
Pat Collins
Friend
June 4, 2021
I’m so sorry I can’t make the funeral. She will always have a special place in my heart. Carmel apples and popcorn balls will never be the same!
Courtney Welch
Family
June 4, 2021
Marilyn you were the most inspirational person I have ever known!! Heaven definitely gained a true angel with you. RIP Penny and Alisha
Penalope A Reynolds-Kramer
June 4, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love Denay Collins - Torske
Denay Collins
Friend
June 3, 2021
You know how much we loved Marilyn. She was an amazing character and friend. She was thoughtful and kind to everyone. Her presence at family gatherings will certainly be missed. We pray you find comfort in the many memories she left behind.
Marcia and Scott Gibson
Friend
June 3, 2021
Marilyn was a beautiful lady that will be missed by many.
Marguerite Grandberry
Friend
June 3, 2021
Marilyn was the most amazing lady. Us Torske kids were so blessed to have her as our neighbor, our friend, and someone we all looked up to. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Jerri, Steve, & Jeannette Carmel
Friend
June 3, 2021
Marilyn was always a bright and cheerful lady. She was very pretty and kind
Sherry Seachord
Friend
June 3, 2021
Phil and Tammy and family I’m so sorry for your loss Your mom was a very special lady that was always so nice to us Jurgens !! I will always remember fighting over your moms banana cream pie she brought over to T J when mom passed away ! Hugs to all.
Nancy Evarts
Friend
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolences. Marilyn and her husband were wonderful friends to my parents. Steve and Tammy, I am truly sorry to hear this. Jeff
Jeff Ritz
Friend
June 3, 2021
I'LL MISS MY GREAT FRIEND. TILL WE MEET AGAIN.
Elaine Slowinski
June 3, 2021
Elaine Slowinski
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results