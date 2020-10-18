Phyllis Rae Morrissey Phyllis Rae Morrissey, 78, of North Platte, died Oct. 10, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She was born July 28, 1942, in North Platte to William S. and Evelyn L. (Price) Little. Phyllis graduated from North Platte High School in 1960. On Aug. 24, 1962, she married Ronald J. Morrissey in Julesburg, Colorado. She worked at Pawnee Drive Inn, as a bookkeeper at Gibson's for many years and owned and operated the Maxwell Grocery Store with Ronald for over 20 years. She was a bookkeeper at Mentzer Oil for several years. Phyllis belonged to a Bunco club and enjoyed bowling. She loved the holidays, playing marbles and eating pie with the grandkids. She followed her children and grandchildren's activities, spending much time at gun shoots. Phyllis was well known for catering the events and her specialties were bull fries and brisket. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronald, in 2003. Survivors include her children, Ronna (Roger) Klasna of North Platte, and Travis Morrissey of North Platte; sisters, Joyce (Grant) Keith of Maxwell, and Patty (Darren) Thompson of Cotesfield; five grandchildren, Alyscia Mikkleson, Taelor and Blaker Morrissey, Shane and Landon Klasna; three great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. The family held private graveside services at Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.