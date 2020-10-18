Menu
Search
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Morrissey
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1942
DIED
October 10, 2020
Phyllis Rae Morrissey Phyllis Rae Morrissey, 78, of North Platte, died Oct. 10, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She was born July 28, 1942, in North Platte to William S. and Evelyn L. (Price) Little. Phyllis graduated from North Platte High School in 1960. On Aug. 24, 1962, she married Ronald J. Morrissey in Julesburg, Colorado. She worked at Pawnee Drive Inn, as a bookkeeper at Gibson's for many years and owned and operated the Maxwell Grocery Store with Ronald for over 20 years. She was a bookkeeper at Mentzer Oil for several years. Phyllis belonged to a Bunco club and enjoyed bowling. She loved the holidays, playing marbles and eating pie with the grandkids. She followed her children and grandchildren's activities, spending much time at gun shoots. Phyllis was well known for catering the events and her specialties were bull fries and brisket. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ronald, in 2003. Survivors include her children, Ronna (Roger) Klasna of North Platte, and Travis Morrissey of North Platte; sisters, Joyce (Grant) Keith of Maxwell, and Patty (Darren) Thompson of Cotesfield; five grandchildren, Alyscia Mikkleson, Taelor and Blaker Morrissey, Shane and Landon Klasna; three great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. The family held private graveside services at Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My thoughts and sympathy to all of you. Theora
Theora Freeman
October 17, 2020